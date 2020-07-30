106°F
Nevada celebrates Buffalo Soldiers Day for second year

Staff Report
July 30, 2020 - 4:37 pm
 

The Second Annual Buffalo Soldiers Day in Nevada was celebrated Tuesday at an event hosted by the Nevada Department of Veterans Services honoring Nevada’s African-American veterans and the legacy of the Buffalo Soldiers.

In 2019, to commemorate and honor African-Americans’ military service in all wars, the Legislature unanimously passed, and Gov. Steve Sisolak signed, Senate Bill 336 designating July 28 as Buffalo Soldiers Day in Nevada. Sisolak on Tuesday signed a proclamation designating July 28, 2020 as Buffalo Soldiers Day.

“The Buffalo Soldiers have long deserved to be recognized for the contributions they have made to this country and to our state,” said state Sen. Dallas Harris, a co-sponsor of Senate Bill 336. “That is why it was my honor to co-sponsor a bill last session that created the nation’s first Buffalo Soldiers Day.

“Buffalo Soldiers provide a timely example of true patriotism and sacrifice, and I am grateful to the Nevada Department of Veteran Services for honoring their service.”

Nevada’s African-American veterans were recognized at Tuesday’s event with a proclamation and a calendar commemorating their service. State legislators, dignitaries, honored veterans and the Southern Nevada Buffalo Soldiers 9th and 10th Horse Cavalry Association attended. The event was held with a limited number of attendees, along with social distancing and face coverings required for those who did attend, following all COVID-19 precautions and protocols.

“NDVS is proud to have this opportunity to salute the courageous African-American warriors who served with honor, often while struggling against racism, bigotry and discrimination,” NDVS Director Kat Miller said. “The Buffalo Soldiers’ important role in American history is often overlooked. Today, we highlight their contributions while celebrating the service of the veterans who carry on their legacy, the African-American soldiers, Marines, sailors, airmen and women and members of the Coast Guard, who continue to serve with distinction.”

On July 28, 1866, Congress enacted legislation allowing African-American men to serve in segregated units in the United States Army. These units consisted of former slaves and African-American soldiers who fought in the Civil War. These soldiers were nicknamed “Buffalo Soldiers” by the Native Americans against whom they fought because of their reputation for toughness and bravery in battle and the buffalo fur coats they wore in the winter.

Twenty-three Buffalo Soldiers received the Congressional Medal of Honor. Besides their impressive military contributions, the Buffalo Soldiers also had a significant role in the expansion of the West by escorting settlers, cattle herds and railroad crews, exploring and mapping vast areas and stringing hundreds of miles of telegraph lines. Buffalo Soldiers also were some of the first park rangers in the national parks of the Sierra Nevada.

Visit the NDVS Buffalo Soldiers Day web page for additional information: https://veterans.nv.gov/buffalo-soldiers-day-in-nevada/

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This rendering, included with the Nye County Commission's J ...
Nye County Civics Center proposal presented
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In 2016, when Valley Electric Association was aiming to sell a 200-kilovolt transmission line and needed a vote of approval by its members in order to do so, one of the selling points for that sale was the promise that if it went through, VEA would donate $5 million toward the construction of a new community center. It may have taken nearly three years after the transmission sale was executed but VEA did finally make good on that promise, offering the $5 million donation to Nye County, with the Nye County Commission voting to accept it in September 2019.

Photo courtesy of Nye County School District School District Superintendent Dr. Warren Shilling ...
NCSD superintendent lays out school reopening plans
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Earlier this month, the Nye County School District Board of Trustees approved the district’s COVID-19 re-entry plan, which laid out three models for returning students and staff to school safely.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times In an attempt to protect students and staff from COVID-19, ...
Pahrump elementary schools to observe hybrid education model
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With less than a month left before youth across Nye County are scheduled to begin the new school year, the Nye County School District has announced a change in its school re-entry plans, switching Pahrump area K-5 schools from the originally selected 100% in-person education model to the hybrid model that requires students to conduct their learning online three days out of the five-day school week.

Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson during a press conference with Senate Majority Leader Nicole Ca ...
Special legislative session scheduled to open Friday
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday issued the formal proclamation to call the Nevada Legislature into a special session beginning 9 a.m. Friday, July 31 to address significant policy issues that cannot wait until the regularly scheduled legislative session. This will be the 32nd special session in Nevada’s history.

David Jacobs/Times-Bonanza Nevada benefits from having a higher percentage of rural roads than ...
Nevada among states with fewest miles of poor roads
Staff Report

Data from the Federal Highway Administration show that Nevada has the sixth-fewest roads in poor condition and is well below the national average.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Small herds of wild horses and donkeys routinely roam the ar ...
House Appropriation Committee approves BLM funding
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The U.S. House Appropriations Committee approved fiscal year 2021 Interior appropriations legislation giving the Bureau of Land Management $102 million for its wild horse and burro program, according to a press release by the American Wild Horse Campaign, the nation’s leading wild horse protection organization.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Two people died after a rollover crash along Gamebird Road ...
Two die following rollover crash
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to a fatal rollover crash on Thursday, July 23rd at approximately 6:14 p.m., along Gamebird Road at Simmons Street, according to Fire Chief Scott Lewis.

This 2015 file photo shows an aerial view of the Crescent Dunes Solar Energy Plant in Tonopah, ...
Tonopah Solar Energy files for bankruptcy
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The owner of a big Nevada solar-thermal power plant that received $737 million in loans from the U.S. Department of Energy filed for bankruptcy on Thursday, according to a court filing, potentially leaving U.S. taxpayers with a whopping bill.