Nevada gas prices increase

At $2.53, the national gas price average has held steady for nine days, AAA reported this week, though that was not the case in Nevada.

On the week, Nevada, California and Oregon saw the largest jumps, increasing by two cents each. Washington inched up by a penny, while the remaining states stayed the same.

Factors contributing to the flat price include increased gasoline production that has kept pace with higher than usual demand this winter.

The latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) report shows that demand increased week-over-week, registering at the highest gasoline demand level seen this year.

“On the week, the majority of motorists are paying less at the pump with 67 percent,” AAA said in a statement. “However, the West Coast, Great Lakes and central states are mostly seeing a gas price increase.”

Pump prices in the West Coast region are among the highest in the country: Hawaii ($3.50), California ($3.37), Alaska ($3.06), Washington ($3.01), Oregon ($2.92) and Nevada ($2.81).

The national average is a nickel less than last month, but 13 cents more than one year ago.

Crude prices rebounded toward the weekend because of a strong rally alongside the stock market. The price of crude has the potential to slide this week amid the fact that U.S. crude production continues to boom, AAA said.