News

Nevada Highway 160 construction blasting on hold, at least for now

Staff Report
July 24, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Construction blasting along Nevada Highway 160 through the Mountain Springs community has concluded for the immediate future, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced this week.

“There have been 58 blasting events, with the first occurring Sept. 24, 2018,” NDOT said in a July 22 statement. “Blasting subcontractor Sanders Construction has used a total of 120,000 pounds of explosives thus far, helping remove 100,756 cubic yards of material or enough rock and dirt to fill over 30 Olympic-sized swimming pools.”

Blasting was needed for bedrock removal to make room for highway expansion through Mount Potosi in southwest Clark County as part of a major travel route connecting the Pahrump and Las Vegas regions.

The work is part of a $59 million Highway 160 upgrade that began last summer, widening a six-mile stretch of asphalt highway from two to four travel lanes between mile markers 16 and 22. Aggregate Industries SWR Inc. is the general contractor.

The project creates a safe passing lane for slower moving traffic while altering the roadway geometry for fewer twists and turns, NDOT said in its news release.

The last blasting event occurred on July 15, although blasting could return in the future depending upon the work area geology.

Other project work, NDOT said, includes:

rehabilitating 22 miles of deteriorating roadway from roughly the Nye County line to the Mountain Springs community

placing 5 miles of raised concrete median barrier

installing new signage and flattening side slopes for safer turnouts

hydro-seeding 28 acres and planting 784 new trees while salvaging and replanting more than 1,000 cactuses

the Mountain Springs community receiving new frontage roads, improved intersection lighting and an emergency signal for Clark County Volunteer Fire Station #79

new cattleguards and a wildlife undercrossing near mile marker 18, with 10 miles of combined deer and tortoise fencing

placement of flood control channels, box culverts and six miles of storm drainage pipe

The project is scheduled to finish in the fall of 2020.

“Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible,” NDOT said in its statement. “NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors.”

For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

