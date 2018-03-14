Nevada Highway Patrol troopers honored for heroic actions

Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers were awarded commendations and medals for their heroic actions during the mass shooting event this past Oct. 1 in Las Vegas.

Sgt. Shawn Eckert awarded the Medal of Valor and Life Saving Medal.

Trooper Adam Whitmarsh was awarded the Medal of Valor and Life Saving Medal.

Trooper Jacob Fisher awarded the Life Saving Medal.

The awards were presented Feb. 28.

The Nevada Highway Patrol created a new uniform ribbon that is authorized for wear on the duty uniform if that trooper was directly involved with the response effort of Oct 1.

In all, 68 Nevada Highway Patrol troopers are authorized to wear the newly-created ribbon on their duty uniform effective immediately.

A total of 58 people were killed and more than 400 others injured when Stephen Paddock sprayed bullets on concertgoers from his 32nd-floor suite at nearby Mandalay Bay.