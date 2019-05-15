Nevada ranked in Top 10 for business

Thinkstock The Silver State remains an increasingly attractive place for businesses as shown by its No. 6 ranking on the new survey, up six spots from last year’s ranking of No. 12.

Nevada jumped into the Top 10 as a business-friendly state in the recently released Chief Executive magazine’s 2019 “Best and Worst States for Business” survey.

The Silver State remains an increasingly attractive place for businesses as shown by its No. 6 ranking on the new survey, up six spots from last year’s ranking of No. 12. While it has been noted that Nevada has a low tax burden and no state income tax, it is the state’s growing reputation for being “business friendly” that has been cited as a reason companies move to Nevada.

The top states in the Chief Executive magazine survey of CEOs are Texas, Florida, Tennessee, North Carolina and Indiana. According to the survey, California came in at No. 50, followed closely by New York, Illinois, New Jersey and Connecticut. The survey is in its 15th year.

The announcement about Nevada’s ranking was made by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.