96°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Nevada reimposes indoor mask mandate in high-transmission areas

By Mary Hynes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
July 27, 2021 - 6:13 pm
 
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a news conference in Las Vegas in April 2021. (AP Photo ...
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a news conference in Las Vegas in April 2021. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Gov. Steve Sisolak late Tuesday imposed a new mandate that requires everyone, vaccinated or not, to wear masks indoors in public places in counties with high rates of COVID-19 transmission, including Clark County.

The governor’s directive aligns with a new recommendation earlier in the day from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The directive includes a three-day grace period that gives businesses and residents until Friday to comply.

“Businesses and residents in counties with substantial or high transmission are strongly urged to adopt the changes as soon as possible,” states a news release from the governor’s office.

Twelve of Nevada’s 17 counties are currently considered to have substantial or high transmission. They include: Carson, Churchill, Clark, Douglas, Elko, Esmeralda, Lincoln, Lyon, Mineral, Nye, Washoe and White Pine, the governor’s office said, citing CDC data.

The CDC’s new guidance also recommended universal masking for kindergarten through twelve grade students, teachers and staff, regardless of vaccination status. However, the state directive stops short of immediately making this a requirement for Nevada schools. Instead, according to the governor’s office, conversations will continue with school district leaders centering on “the need to keep our children and educators safe. …”

Meanwhile, the Clark County School District announced earlier Tuesday that it would be imposing a mask mandate to align with CDC recommendations.

The governor’s office said that the indoor mask mandate does not apply to participants in certain activities or events, including athletes, performers and musicians.

The mandate comes at a time when cases and hospitalizations are climbing in Nevada, especially in Clark County. The delta variant, a more infectious strain of the coronavirus, accounts for the majority of the new cases in Nevada. New evidence suggests that it is more likely to infect vaccinated individuals than other strains.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times On Sunday evening July 25, wind gusts caused a mature pine t ...
Busineses and residents see major damage in Nye
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As Sunday and Monday’s fierce weather conditions gave way to sunny skies on Tuesday, area residents were busy preparing to clear toppled trees and debris from their respective yards and businesses.

David Lotta of Las Vegas gets his shot from Destanee Sanders during a drive-thru COVID-19 vacci ...
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Nevada at peak levels of last summer
By Jonah Dylan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Updated data from the Department of Health and Human Services posted on the state’s coronavirus website showed 1,143 people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, a sharp increase of 97 from Monday’s report.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Town of Pahrump Buildings and Grounds Manager Jimmy Martine ...
Pahrump public pool closed following area storms
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Community Swimming Pool at Petrack Park is a popular summertime destination, particularly for the valley’s youngsters and throughout the summer months, it is often swarming with swimmers looking for a way to escape the intense desert heat.

 
Thousands of Nevadans face eviction after federal ban ends this week
By Subrina Hudson Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A federal protection for tenants who have been unable to pay their rent during the pandemic is expected to expire this week, and thousands of Nevadans are at risk of being evicted from their home.

Individuals wait in line to register to caucus at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Ve ...
Poll shows Nevadans support trading caucus for primary
By Rory Appleton Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A new poll of Nevada voters released Monday found bipartisan support for getting rid of the caucus system in favor of presidential preference primary elections.

(Desert Research Institute)
Lake Powell drops to lowest level in reservoir’s history
By Blake Apgar Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

“This is a benchmark moment,” Kyle Roerink, executive director of the Great Basin Water Network, said Sunday. “And it’s not going to be the last one this summer.”

 
Buffalo Soldiers Day in Nevada celebrated for 3rd year
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada’s third Buffalo Soldiers Day was celebrated Saturday to honor the country’s all-Black military units.

The Student Union building at UNLV in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Ve ...
Face mask backers urge Board of Regents to make them mandatory for all
By Julie Wootton-Greener Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Proponents of face masks on college campuses this fall on Friday urged the Nevada Board of Regents to go beyond a mandate for employees OK’d by the Clark County Commission.