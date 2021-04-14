53°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Nevada seeking poets for laureate position

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
April 14, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Getty Images Those with a talent for writing poetry are encouraged to apply for the position of ...
Getty Images Those with a talent for writing poetry are encouraged to apply for the position of Nevada Poet Laureate.

Art takes many forms, including the written and the verbal, and those with a passion for language, for the rhythm and rhyme of words, for the cadence of speech, often seek to express that passion in the form of poetry.

For individuals with a talent for creating and reciting verse, and the desire to share their enthusiasm for poetry, the Nevada governor’s office offers a unique opportunity, the chance to become the Silver State’s official Nevada Poet Laureate. Applications for the position are now open and prospective poet laureates have until Friday, April 23 to apply.

“The Nevada Arts Council is accepting applications for the role of poet laureate, whose mission is to propagate the art of poetry and encourage literacy,” a news release from the organization read.

The Nevada Arts Council, a part of the Nevada Division of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, assists the Nevada governor’s office in the selection process, overseeing the applications, determining which applicants are qualified and then forwarding those applications to the governor for final review and appointment. The Nevada poet laureate is a two-year-term position, with the term running from May 2021 to May 2023.

“Poetry enhances and provides context to our humanity, and the Nevada poet laureate will help expand the art form throughout the state,” Nevada Arts Council Executive Director Tony Manfredi stated. “We encourage Nevada poets to apply.”

There are several eligibility requirements that must be met, including that the applicant be a Nevada resident who is at least 21 years old and is not enrolled as a degree-seeking student. A strong body of work is also necessary, and applicants should be prepared to submit examples of their published works and/or their history of presenting their works in public.

Applications will need to provide a legible photo of their valid Nevada driver’s license or ID, a brief biography and resume and three letters of recommendation. The application also includes narrative questions to be responded to, and supporting documentation.

Once selected, public outreach is a key part of the role, with the poet laureate expected to take part in at least two in-person or online readings every three months. These readings are intended to target, “… a variety of cultural communities and geographic areas of the state…” as detailed on the Nevada Arts Council’s website. Examples of events that the Nevada poet laureate will take part in include the Nevada governor’ inauguration, Nevada Arts Council conference, Governors Global Tourism Summit and the Nevada State Poetry Out Loud finals, with various other events to be scheduled as determined. “Laureates are encouraged to gather requests for participation in events and consider them in cooperation with the Nevada Arts Council on a bi-monthly basis when setting their schedule,” the website details.

In addition to public outreach, the Nevada poet laureate will also be required to undertake a significant cultural project during their two-year term, “…such as bringing poetry to people or to a region of the state that might otherwise be underserved in this regard,” the arts council’s website explains. “The poet laureate will engage a variety of constituencies, enriching the lives of residents by sharing and promoting poetry through public appearances, readings, workshops, and digital and social media.”

The Nevada poet laureate will not be entirely on their own in pursuing the cultural project portion of their position, however, with the Nevada Arts Council to assist in determining the scope and budget of the project following appointment. To help fund the cost of travel for public engagement, as well as the two-year project, the position comes with a $5,000 Artists Project Grant each year.

For more information or to submit an application visit www.NVArtsCouncil.org

Questions regarding the position can be emailed to Nevada Arts Council Artist Services Specialist Stephen Reid at sreid@nevadaculture.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This property at 4100 E. McGraw Road in Pahrump is one of hu ...
Nye County Treasurer’s trust auction set
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Those with a bit of extra cash to invest who are looking to find themselves a good deal on some land in Nye County have just a few days left to prepare for the upcoming Nye County Treasurer’s Trust Property Tax Sale, which is set to take place next weekend.

Tyler Kennedy
3 family members die in US 95 crash
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

An Arizona man is facing numerous felony charges for his alleged role in a two-vehicle, head-on collision that killed three Victor, Idaho residents who were all family members.

Las Vegas Review-Journal-file A sign marks the entrance to Death Valley National Park, Calif., ...
Hiker dies in Death Valley
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

An Arizona congressional staffer has died after he and a female companion went on a hiking excursion in Death Valley National Park.

Wells Fargo Stephen Viets
Going back to school: Tips on how to pay for it
By Steve Viets Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Going back to school can help you advance in your job, re-enter the Pahrump workforce, or support a second act as you chart a completely new career. But what are the right strategies adults should keep in mind to help manage education expenses?

Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal The IRS office in Las Vegas as shown in a 2016 file photo.
Temporary reduction for businesses
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service announced guidance under the Taxpayer Certainty and Disaster Relief Act of 2020, which gives breaks to businesses for certain expenses.

Getty Images The state has two key characteristics miners look for—best practice for mineral ...
Nevada named top mining destination
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Times-Bonanza

Nevada has been named as “the world’s top mining destination,” according to the 2020 survey of resource and exploration companies released by the Fraser Institute.

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske on the first day of the 81st session of the Nevada L ...
Cegavske, state Republican Party duel over censure resolution
By Steve Sebelius Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Republican Party defended its Saturday vote to censure Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske over her handling of fraud allegations in the 2020 election.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The mobile vaccination units dispensing th ...
FEMA vaccination clinic arrives in Pahrump
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The state “paused” the use of the Janssen, or J&J, COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday following the announcement of multiple serious reactions being investigated.