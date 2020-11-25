41°F
Pahrump NV
News

Nevada sees record jump in COVID-19 cases

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
November 25, 2020 - 10:55 am
 
Updated November 25, 2020 - 11:39 am
Selwyn Harris/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News The Nye County Administration offices, 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive, are where residents are directed for drive-up COVID-19 testing in Pahrump.

Nevada reported over 3,000 for the first time on Wednesday as travel ramps up across the country during the holiday season.

The state reported 3,159 new COVID-19 cases on its online tracker with Nye County logging 15 new positives and three additional deaths. Nevada is now tracking 142,239 cases since the health crisis began in early 2020.

According to the state, “Carson City Health and Human Services’ quad-county region made the decision to report all positive cases received in the past week. Meaning, they are reporting all positives prior to contact and case investigation, to relieve the backlogged Electronic Lab Reporting (ELR) queue. This drastically affected numbers being reported today.”

For context on the number of cases that occurred in the state, “Of all COVID-19 cases in Nevada: 10% occurred in just the last seven days. 25% occurred in the month of November and 48% occurred since September.”

The test positivity rate, a better indicator of the trend of the outbreak, in Nevada, was 16.5%. The rate has been on the rise since the end of September and has steadily climbed from just over 6% to where it was on Wednesday. In recent weeks, Nevada has seen record-breaking positivity rates, surpassing April 24’s 14.7% record in mid-November.

The bulk of the new cases logged on Wednesday were logged in neighboring Clark County and in Northern Nevada in Washoe County.

In Nye, 1,193 cases had been tracked by the county since the first case in mid-March in Beatty. Nye County has seen 115 cases in the past seven days with five of the 27 COVID-19-related deaths occurring within that same period. The state has tracked 2,071 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the health crisis.

Esmeralda County also saw an outbreak earlier this month with a poll worker. As of Wednesday, the county has reported nine total cases, state data shows.

Hospitalizations were at an all-time high on Wednesday with 1,414 suspected and confirmed cases in Nevada hospitals.

Updated at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Contact Interim Editor Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com On Twitter: @pvtimes

THE LATEST
Leah Straka
Child porn suspect arrested
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump woman was arrested following a child porn investigation.

Daniel Dalmas
Pahrump man faces animal abuse charges
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies and animal control officers are investigating two reports of alleged animal abuse.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows volunteers preparing food for the Comm ...
Community Thanksgiving event offering free holiday meals
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Tomorrow is Thanksgiving Day and for the Pahrump Holiday Task Force, it’s going to be a busy one as the committee prepares, packages and distributes hundreds of free Thanksgiving dinners, complete with traditional turkey and tasty trimmings.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County volunteer Janet Rogers and notary Tina Bond-Kugl ...
Recall effort comes to a close in Nye County
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

November is coming to a rapid close and with its December 3 deadline looming, Battle Born Patriots is wrapping up its effort aimed at recalling Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak.

Getty Images SAGE is designed to put Nevada’s small technology-based businesses on the path ...
GOED project will connect tech firms to grant programs
Staff Report

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development has expanded a program statewide through Nevada’s two universities to help technology entrepreneurs earn federal grant funding to support early-stage development of their businesses or innovations.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal In this Nov. 1, 2018, file photo, J. Brin Gibson shak ...
Sisolak taps Gibson for Gaming Control Board
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak has announced the appointment of J. Brin Gibson to the Gaming Control Board and designated him to serve as the new chair and executive director. Gibson will fill a vacancy left after the departure of Sandra Douglass Morgan and took over as of Nov. 18.

Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Pool State Treasurer Zach Conine discusses measures to he ...
More than $28 milllion in unclaimed property returned
Staff Report

Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine on Thursday announced the return of more than $28.5 million in unclaimed property to Nevadans by the Treasurer’s Office Unclaimed Property Division.

Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Circa owner Derek Stevens checks on a craps table shortl ...
Gaming win down by double-digit percentages for 8th straight month
By Richard N. Velotta Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Gaming Control Board numbers show Southern Nevada casinos faring worse than their northern counterparts with significant declines on the Strip and in downtown Las Vegas.

Getty Images Shopping online is one of several suggestions by the Red Cross to stay safe from C ...
Red Cross offers tips for safe holiday season
Staff Report

Thanksgiving promises to be different this year from any other, and the American Red Cross reminds everyone to include important safety ingredients as part of holiday activities.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office)
Ford pleased by judge’s rejection of election motion
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford on Friday released a statement after Clark County District Judge Gloria Sturman denied a request for an emergency injunction that would have prevented Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske from certifying the results of the general election.