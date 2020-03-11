Nevada Site Specific Advisory Board in need of rural members

The Department of Energy is seeking members from rural areas for its Nevada Site Specific Advisory Board in Southern Nevada. The board has rural and urban community members that provide recommendations to the DOE Environmental Management Nevada Program pertaining to environmental cleanup activities at the Nevada National Security Site.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Site Specific Advisory Board held a full meeting in the Beatty Community Center in January 2018. The NSSAB is made up of residents from communities near the Nevada National Security Site.

“As a board member, your opinions are a valued part of discussions that lead to recommendations affecting our communities,” said Frank Bonesteel, chair of the Nevada Site Specific Advisory Board, in a press release from the DOE Environmental management Nevada Program.

Board members typically meet every other month, where recommendations are given “from a community perspective on radioactive waste disposal and transportation activities, the effects of historic nuclear testing on the groundwater at the NNSS, budget, and other environmental remediation activities,” the release said. No related training or experience is required to be a board member. Travel expenses will be reimbursed by the DOE. For more information, call 702-523-0894 or head to www.nnss.gov/nssab