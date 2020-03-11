53°F
Nevada Site Specific Advisory Board in need of rural members

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
March 10, 2020 - 11:54 pm
 

The Department of Energy is seeking members from rural areas for its Nevada Site Specific Advisory Board in Southern Nevada. The board has rural and urban community members that provide recommendations to the DOE Environmental Management Nevada Program pertaining to environmental cleanup activities at the Nevada National Security Site.

“As a board member, your opinions are a valued part of discussions that lead to recommendations affecting our communities,” said Frank Bonesteel, chair of the Nevada Site Specific Advisory Board, in a press release from the DOE Environmental management Nevada Program.

Board members typically meet every other month, where recommendations are given “from a community perspective on radioactive waste disposal and transportation activities, the effects of historic nuclear testing on the groundwater at the NNSS, budget, and other environmental remediation activities,” the release said. No related training or experience is required to be a board member. Travel expenses will be reimbursed by the DOE. For more information, call 702-523-0894 or head to www.nnss.gov/nssab

Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal An Allegiant Air flight lands at McCarran International ...
Allegiant offering ‘no fee’ flight changes amid coronoavirus outbreak
By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Amid ongoing concerns regarding travel and the new coronavirus outbreak, Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air sent an email to customers assuring them they’re taking necessary steps to keep them safe on board their planes.

Nevada tops list of 2019 fraud reports
Nevada tops list of 2019 fraud reports
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada registered the highest per capita incidence of reported fraud of any state in 2019, according to the latest federal figures.

Gov. Steve Sisolak uses hand sanitizer before taking the podium to update the public about COVI ...
Nye County launches website for new coronavirus updates
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is making is easier for area residents and others to gain the latest information on the new coronavirus that has been detected in over 100 countries, including the U.S. and Southern Nevada.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pahrump high school student arrested for knife on campus
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Tyler Jackson, 18, was arrested on Monday after he allegedly brought a knife to Pahrump Valley High School and threatened two other students, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times After numerous attempts, a Nye County Sheriff's deputy safel ...
Sheriff’s deputies summoned, free child
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

While out running errands on Friday March 6, an aunt and a great grandmother’s excursion took an unusual twist while babysitting a 2 year-old girl.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Employees with the U.S. Census Bureau have been active in th ...
Nye County declares census participation matter of civic responsibility
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

What type of home do you live in? How many people were staying in this home on April 1, 2020? What is your name, age, sex, race? What is the name, age, sex, race of the others in this home? How are those in your home related?

Getty Images New definitions added to Nye County code effectively outlaw the sale of fruits and ...
‘Subsistence farming’ definition to be called back by Nye County Commission
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Over the past year, the subject of growing hemp on smaller residential lots in the Pahrump Valley has been at the forefront of the minds of many and now, it has spiraled into a situation in which the Nye County Commission is planning to pull back definitions that were recently approved in an attempt to curb hemp cultivation.