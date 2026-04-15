Nevada Supreme Court upholds interim suspension of Fiore

The ruling dismissed Fiore’s appeals of her suspension handed down by the state panel last May in part due to conduct that led to federal charges and were pardoned by President Donald Trump.

The Nevada Supreme Court has upheld a state panel’s suspension of Pahrump Justice of the Peace Michele Fiore.

In a ruling Friday, the high court dismissed Fiore’s appeals of her suspension handed down by the Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline in May. The action followed conduct that led to federal charges against Fiore, later pardoned by President Donald Trump, as well as other complaints. The order was signed by the court’s seven justices.

Fiore is seeking re-election. In a statement posted to Facebook on Saturday, Fiore said she was disappointed the court did not address her challenges to the commission’s disciplinary process. She vowed to keep fighting against allegations of wrongdoing.

“The complaint against me was not brought by any alleged victim,” Fiore posted, noting it was initiated by the commission itself.

She maintained that her case is about ensuring public servants are afforded due process.

“I have always believed in accountability, in fairness, and in the Constitution, and I will continue to stand on those principles as this process moves forward,” Fiore said. “I was elected by the people, and I will continue to fight to serve them.”

Fiore’s attorney, Paola Armeni, also expressed disappointment in the ruling.

“There is nothing about the commission’s previous actions that should lead anyone to believe that they will not move full speed ahead on their attempt to discipline Judge Fiore,” she said in a statement. “To suggest that there has been any continued negative conduct to the donors while she has been a sitting judge is absurd as the donors in question did not even initiate the judicial commission complaint.”

Trump gave Fiore a full and unconditional pardon last year after she was found guilty by a jury of conspiracy and wire fraud charges. Fiore was accused of raising tens of thousand of dollars for a statue honoring a Metropolitan Police Department officer who was fatally shot but using the funds on personal expenses including plastic surgery, rent and her daughter’s wedding.

During a Supreme Court hearing last month challenging the suspension, Armeni argued the commission lacked the jurisdiction to punish Fiore and that its investigation centered on conduct that occurred before Fiore took the bench. Armeni added that Fiore’s actions as a sitting judge were being unfairly tied to her criminal case.

But in the order dismissing Fiore’s appeal, justices pushed back and noted that the case included alleged misconduct that occurred during her tenure as a justice of the peace. The order also said the judicial commission has yet to impose final discipline or punishment on Fiore and that her disciplinary case remains open.

“There has been no filing of a formal statement of charges by the commission, no adjudication of any formal charges, and no discipline imposed regarding any formal charges,” the dismissal order stated. “Moreover, the interim suspension order clearly explains that the commission based the suspension on an allegation that Judge Fiore has engaged in misconduct during her time as a judicial officer.”

The court also rejected Fiore’s assertion the commission abused its discretion. The court ruled the commission was within its authority when it issued the interim suspension of Fiore because she “posed a substantial threat of serious harm to the public or to the administration of justice,” according to Friday’s order.

“The commission explained that the interim suspension was based on Judge Fiore’s ongoing deceit of donors and unjust enrichment during her time as a judicial officer,” the order said. “We conclude Judge Fiore has not demonstrated the commission abused its discretion in determining that an interim suspension was warranted.”

Justices also rejected a petition from Fiore to prevent a separate complaint against her filed by Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline director Paul Dehyle from advancing. That complaint, filed in May, alleges that Fiore violated Nevada Code of Judicial Conduct rules.

But the court in its ruling Friday said Fiore’s petition was filed prematurely because the commission in that case has not yet filed a formal statement of charges needed to initiate formal disciplinary proceedings.

A previous version of this story misstated the type of suspension ordered for Pahrump Justice of the Peace Michele Fiore. She has been suspended with pay.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com, or follow him on X @Casey_Harrison1.