News

Nevada updates voter registration numbers

Staff Report
October 9, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske reports a decrease of 30,428 active registered voters statewide during the month of September 2019.

The reduction is attributed to routine voter list maintenance performed by the 17 county election officials.

Both Federal law (the National Voter Registration Act and the Help America Vote Act) and state law require election officials to take steps to ensure the voter rolls are accurate and up-to-date, Cegavske’s office said in a news release earlier this month.

The total number of active registered voters in Nevada is 1,548,865, a decrease of 1.93%.

Democratic Party active registered voters statewide decreased by 11,845 (1.97%), and Republican Party active registered voters statewide decreased by 8,432 (1.60%). Nonpartisan active registered voters decreased by 8,174 (2.33%), Independent American Party active registered voters decreased by 1,159 (1.66%), and Libertarian Party of Nevada active registered voters decreased by 399 (2.48%). Active registered voters from a compilation of “other” minor political parties decreased by 419 (3.13%).

Of the 1,548,865 active registered voters in Nevada:

589,478 are Democrats (38.06%);

519,499 are Republicans (33.54%);

342,413 are nonpartisan (22.11%);

68,811 are members of the Independent American Party (4.44%);

15,701 are members of the Libertarian Party of Nevada (1.01%); and

12,963 are members of other minor political parties (0.84%).

The latest voter registration breakdown by county, party, age, and district can be found under the Election Center at http://nvsos.gov.

