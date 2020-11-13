Nevada voters protect marriage equality in state Constitution

In one result nobody has to wait several days to learn, Nevada has become the nation’s first state to protect same-sex marriage in its Constitution.

Getty Images Votes in Nevada have, as of Thursday, Nov. 12, voted to pass Question 2 on the 2020 ticket, a measure that would put same-sex marriage in Nevada's constitution.

In one result nobody has to wait several days to learn, Nevada has become the nation’s first state to protect same-sex marriage in its Constitution.

In the Tuesday, Nov. 3 election, voters repealed a 2002 amendment that had defined marriage as between one man and one woman.

“Marriage would be defined as between couples, regardless of gender, though religious organizations and clergypersons would have the right to refuse to solemnize a marriage,” read Question 2.

With 75% of votes reported, 61.2% percent, or 691,661 voters, supported the question, while 38.8%, or 438,318 voters, opposed it. The yes votes for Question 2 had risen to 62.51% as of Thursday.

The 2015 Supreme Court decision Obergefell v. Hodges brought marriage equality to every U.S. state, although a majority of states still have same-sex marriage bans on the books.

Nevada’s move could be seen as the first proactive measure to protect it on behalf of voters. Previously, the state Legislature voted twice to include the measure on the ballot.

Support for same-sex marriage is at a record high in the U.S. A new Gallup poll said 67% of Americans are in favor of it.