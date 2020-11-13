64°F
Nevada voters protect marriage equality in state Constitution

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
November 13, 2020 - 10:38 am
 
Getty Images Votes in Nevada have, as of Thursday, Nov. 12, voted to pass Question 2 on the 2020 ticket, a measure that would put same-sex marriage in Nevada's constitution.

In one result nobody has to wait several days to learn, Nevada has become the nation’s first state to protect same-sex marriage in its Constitution.

In the Tuesday, Nov. 3 election, voters repealed a 2002 amendment that had defined marriage as between one man and one woman.

“Marriage would be defined as between couples, regardless of gender, though religious organizations and clergypersons would have the right to refuse to solemnize a marriage,” read Question 2.

With 75% of votes reported, 61.2% percent, or 691,661 voters, supported the question, while 38.8%, or 438,318 voters, opposed it. The yes votes for Question 2 had risen to 62.51% as of Thursday.

The 2015 Supreme Court decision Obergefell v. Hodges brought marriage equality to every U.S. state, although a majority of states still have same-sex marriage bans on the books.

Nevada’s move could be seen as the first proactive measure to protect it on behalf of voters. Previously, the state Legislature voted twice to include the measure on the ballot.

Support for same-sex marriage is at a record high in the U.S. A new Gallup poll said 67% of Americans are in favor of it.

THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Caterpillar picked to supply Rhyolite Ridge lithium project
Staff Report

Ioneer has selected Caterpillar, the world’s largest manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, as the exclusive heavy equipment partner for its Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada.

Nevada National Guard Spc. Demetrie Barnett takes a swab sample from Vanessa Aguayo-Barker to t ...
Nevada sets record for new COVID-19 cases in a single day
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

After state officials warned that the coronavirus is spreading like wildfire , Nevada on Friday set a record for new COVID-19 cases reported in a single day.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Under the town of Pahrump's burn ordinance, the only kinds o ...
Pahrump burn moratorium lifted
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

As of 8 a.m. this morning, Friday, Nov. 13, the Pahrump burn moratorium has been lifted and residents can gather up those piles of pesky weeds, tree limbs and other vegetation and put them to the torch in burn barrels or controlled burns.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff's Office deputies and detectives are inv ...
Pahrump man shot, killed
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A local man is dead and a suspect is under arrest following a shooting on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 5.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Revegetation activities at the Tonopah Test Range, where re ...
Tonopah Test Range sites transferred for stewardship
Staff Report

Environmental Management has fulfilled a key part of its mission in Nevada, completing remediation activities on and around the historic Tonopah Test Range and conveying 70 sites into long-term stewardship.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Newly named Pupfish Peak is a high point in an area known a ...
Peak on BLM land named for endangered pupfish
Staff Report

Earlier this year, the Domestic Names Committee of the U.S. Board on Geographic Names voted unanimously to approve the proposal to name a peak after the Devils Hole pupfish and Ash Meadows Amargosa pupfish. At 4,355 feet in elevation, the previously unnamed Pupfish Peak is a high point in an area known as Devils Hole Hills on land managed by the Bureau of Land Management.

Nature Conservancy taps Baca as Nevada director
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

After an extensive and highly competitive search, The Nature Conservancy in Nevada has recently named Mauricia Baca as the chapter’s new state director. She will begin her new role on Nov. 16 and will be based in Las Vegas. ­­

Screenshot This screenshot shows Nye County's COVID-19 information page, which contains a varie ...
COVID-19 seeing upward trend
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The fall season is upon America and as many health experts feared, the country is seeing another big increase in COVID-19 cases, prompting concerns from officials and even leading some states to reinstitute a variety of restrictions in an attempt to curb the swell. Though stricter measures have not yet been put in place here in Nevada, that doesn’t mean such action isn’t being considered, as Gov. Steve Sisolak made clear earlier this week.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commissioner-elect Richard "Dick" Gardner passed ...
Applications process for Nye County Commission vacancy now open
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Commissioner-elect Richard “Dick” Gardner passed away in late October, just one week before the 2020 general election and his death has resulted in a vacancy for the commission district 1 seat.