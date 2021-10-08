66°F
News

New chiropractic clinic arrives in town

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
October 8, 2021 - 8:42 am
 
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Owner Dr. Katarina Sepulvada, center, of Centered Care Chiro ...
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Owner Dr. Katarina Sepulvada, center, of Centered Care Chiropractic, prepares to cut the ribbon during her grand opening ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at her 1601 E. Basin Ave., Suite 304 location. Sepulveda is joined by members of the Rotary Club, the Pahrump Chamber of Commerce, and other local dignitaries.

Members from the Rotary Club of Pahrump and the Pahrump Chamber of Commerce, along with other local dignitaries, came together for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at one of Pahrump’s newest businesses.

The Wednesday, Sept. 29, ceremony occurred at Centered Care Chiropractic, located at 1601 E. Basin Ave., Suite 304.

Owner Dr. Katarina Sepulveda spoke about how her clinic differs from others in town.

“There are a few other chiropractors here in Pahrump, but I like to differentiate myself because I practice a gentle spinal adjusting, so it’s not really forceful chiropractic adjusting, which some patients may be hesitant about.”

Though originally from Philadelphia, Sepulveda earned her Doctor of Chiropractic degree upon graduating from the private University of D’Youville College in Buffalo, New York.

She also earned an undergraduate Bachelor of Science degree in biology from the university.

“I moved to Pahrump, and I’ve been practicing chiropractic since 2015, and I have a lot of experience with personal injury, workers’ comp and insurance patients,” she said. “I like to spend my time with my patients to really get a thorough diagnosis, and then explore treatment options that would benefit them.”

Among her achievements as a certified chiropractor, Sepulveda is also a certified DOT medical examiner, childbirth educator and a “doula”, which is described as a professional who provides physical and emotional support to mothers during pregnancy, childbirth and the postpartum period.

Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Sepulveda spoke about why she decided to become a member of the Pahrump Chamber of Commerce.

“There are a lot of reputable businesses that are a part of the Chamber of Commerce, and I’d like to make sure that I associate myself with those other reputable businesses in Pahrump,” she said.

For additional information on Centered Care Chiropractic, or to schedule an appointment, call 775-751-3316, or log on to https://www.centeredcarechiro.com.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

