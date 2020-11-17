72°F
New digital platform helps families plan for education

Staff Report
November 17, 2020 - 2:50 pm
 
Updated November 17, 2020 - 4:05 pm
Getty Images The Nevada State Treasurers Office has launched NVigate, features various programs to assist families in determining how to best save for future education expenses. NVigate also serves as a resource for students to achieve their higher education goals.

The Nevada State Treasurer’s Office announced the launch of NVigate, a new program and online platform providing students and parents access to essential information, programs and services to make informed decisions about planning, saving and budgeting for higher education.

NVigate features various programs which assist families in determining how to best save for future education expenses and serves as a resource for students to achieve their higher education goals. The new digital platform is one of many ways the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office is working to modernize the resources available to Nevada families as they navigate the complexities of financially planning for higher education.

Studies have shown that nearly 65% of all jobs in the U.S. require higher education degrees.

“While only one-third of Nevada adults have an associate’s degree, this data underscores how important planning for higher education is to support future generations and the future workforce to come,” State Treasurer Zach Conine said. “NVigate has the tools Nevadans need to develop a pathway to achieving their life and career goals.

“Our office is focused on providing Nevada families with the resources needed to attend a higher institution. We are committed to ensuring the resources we provide to families remain flexible and are proud to provide this new platform to achieve that end.”

Several programs are offered through NVigate.

The Nevada College Kick Start program establishes a $50 college savings scholarship for all public-school kindergarten students in Nevada. Parents can claim their account at NVigate.gov

The Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program offers Nevada families the opportunity to take control of the rising college tuition prices by locking in today’s rates at tomorrow’s prices. Nevada Prepaid Tuition offers flexible and affordable plan and payment options starting at as little as $39 per month.

Nevada’s five state-sponsored 529 Plans offer savings accounts for higher education expenses, which make it easy to save for a child’s future with favorable tax benefits. Accounts can be opened for as little as $15.

The Governor Guinn Millennium Scholarship awards up to $10,000 to high-achieving high school seniors to use toward tuition at in-state public colleges.

The Student Loan Ombudsman is a new program focused on helping student loan borrowers understand their current student loan terms, educating borrowers about repayment options and student loan forgiveness and providing information about the best way to pay for college before getting into debt.

To access more information on the programs and services provided through the online platform, parents and children can visit NVigate.gov. The website hosts informational videos, resources to help with FAFSA, a scholarship database, access to a full-time college navigator and more.

THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County and town of Pahrump offices located at 2100 E. Wa ...
Nye flagged for COVID, certain county and town offices temporarily closed
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With COVID-19 infections again on the rise, Nye County has been flagged by the state of Nevada’s COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force for four straight weeks and the local situation is set to be reviewed once more during the state task force’s next meeting, scheduled for tomorrow, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m.

Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times The results of the 2020 general election in Nye County have n ...
Nye County election results certified
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The canvass of the results of the general election in Nye County is an agenda item that is generally “open and shut” with no discussion necessary but with the staggering amount of contention over this year’s election and numerous allegations of fraud and vote tampering, the item turned into a lengthy discussion that lasted nearly an hour during the Nye County Commission’s Monday, Nov. 16 meeting.

Getty Images COVID-19 and the flu have a similar disease presentation. They both cause respira ...
COVID-19, flu have several similarities, key differences
Staff Report

As we head into the colder months, we also head toward flu season. Especially given the impact of COVID-19 this year, reducing the spread of respiratory illnesses, like the flu, is critical. Dr. Laurine Tibaldi, chief medical officer of UnitedHealthcare of Nevada, offers some ways to differentiate between the flu and COVID-19.

Nevada Humanities Salon Series Two journalists, Sheri Fink and Eli Saslow, will hold a Zoom pr ...
Presentation of COVID-19’s uneven impact on communities planned
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Humanities will present a virtual discussion about the uneven impact that COVID-19 has had on American communities with two journalists, Sheri Fink and Eli Saslow. The pair will conduct this via Zoom on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, from 12- 1 p.m.

Getty Images Ford joined a coalition of 20 states and the District of Columbia in defense of t ...
Ford joins coalition backing ACA before Supreme Court
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford on Tuesday, Nov. 10 issued a statement on the Affordable Care Act ahead of oral arguments before the United States Supreme Court in the health care repeal case, California v. Texas. Ford joined a coalition of 20 states and the District of Columbia in defense of the ACA, including the law’s protections for people with pre-existing conditions, public health investments and Medicaid expansion, among other provisions.

Getty Images More than 34 million people have diabetes in the U.S. There are many things that ...
Diabetes is a manageable disease
Staff Report

An estimated 34.2 million people have diabetes in the United States, making it one of the most common chronic conditions with about 10.5% of the U.S. population diagnosed.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website Through ...
DETR reports PUA claims drop after two-week spike
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

For the week ending Nov. 7, initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 7,556, down 602 claims, or 7.4%, compared to last week’s total of 8,158 claims, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Guests leave Caesars Palace hotel and casino on the ...
Inventors of virus-capturing filter system win Lee Prize
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

A promise of pure air might sound too good to be true, but an innovation from University of Nevada, Las Vegas students could make guests feel safe enough to return to hotels and entertainment venues, a challenge that the hospitality industry has faced since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times On Friday, Oct. 23, fire crews responded to a structure fir ...
Two pets die in structure fire
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A series of fires, it appears, dominated the responses for Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews, as of late.