News

New fire management officer at Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest

Staff Report
October 30, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest recently welcomed Gwen Sanchez as the forest’s new fire management officer.

In her new position, Sanchez will provide leadership and direction to the forest’s fire and aviation programs across 6.3 million acres spanning seven ranger districts spread over Nevada and northeastern California, the Forest Service said.

“Gwen brings 21 years of diverse experience to her new position,” Forest Supervisor Bill Dunkelberger said in an Oct. 23 news release. “Her extensive background supporting fire, fuels and aviation activities at every level is exactly the experience we need to lead our wildland fire programs.”

Sanchez began her fire career in 1999 on the Rio Grande National Forest in southwestern Colorado and got her first permanent fire position in 2003 when she was hired as an assistant engine captain on the Black Hills National Forest’s Mystic Ranger District in western South Dakota. She worked for 11 years in the Black Hills National Forest advancing her fire career until she eventually served as the Hell Canyon Ranger District Fire Management Officer.

Sanchez moved to the Shasta-Trinity National Forest in northern California in 2014 to serve as the forest’s assistant fire management officer. In 2017, she accepted her current position as the USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region’s assistant director of fire and aviation management in Redding, Calif.

During her career, Sanchez has had several opportunities to detail in acting positions that have helped her gain valuable knowledge and experience in fire and leadership roles, the Forest Service said. She worked as a data specialist at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho, in 2009 and as a district ranger for the Shasta-Trinity National Forest’s South Fork Management Unit in 2016. Recently, she detailed as the forest supervisor on the Modoc National Forest in northeastern California.

“The fire program protects local communities; conserves natural and cultural resources and restores and maintains ecological health,” Sanchez said in a statement. “I look forward to working with our staff, partners, and local communities across Nevada and eastern California to continue the successes of the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s fire program.”

Gwen earned a bachelor of science degree in environmental engineering from South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City, South Dakota. She succeeds Russell Bird, who recently retired.

Debris from a helicopter crash near Red Rock Canyon on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. (Nevada Highwa ...
Passenger dies of injuries from helicopter crash near Red Rock
By Alexis Egeland Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A second person has died from injuries suffered in an Oct. 23 helicopter crash near the Red Rock Visitor Center, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Thinkstock IRS Forms 940, 941, 943, 944 or 945 are used to report employment tax information. T ...
IRS recommends business owners e-file payroll tax returns
Staff Report

With the Oct. 31 quarterly payroll tax return due date just around the corner, the Internal Revenue Service recently urged business owners to take advantage of the speed and convenience of filing these returns electronically.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Karen Jackson, owner of KNYE Radio 95.1 FM, is holding a Ra ...
Event to support Nye’s Search and Rescue unit
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

For many years, members of Nye County’s Search and Rescue unit have devoted their time to help those in precarious situations.

Thinkstock The 504 loan program had another year of increased performance, with more than 6,000 ...
Small business lending reflects economic trends
Staff Report

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced 2019 fiscal year lending numbers showing that it guaranteed over $28 billion to entrepreneurs that otherwise would not have access to capital to start, grow, or expand their small businesses.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Kids and adults packed the Game Corner and Family Fun Cente ...
Halloween events set to entertain Nye County
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Kids to adults were out to have a ghoulishly good time in Pahrump during the days leading up to Halloween on Thursday, and the fun and frightening adventures are set to continue.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - During the Tails of Nye County Oldies and Goodies B ...
Tails of Nye County benefit show brings in over $3K
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pet overpopulation is always a concern and the most simple method of helping curb this problem is spaying or neutering canines and felines.

Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal Laura Silva of St. George, Utah tries on a mask for her ...
Halloween is big business
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

U.S. consumers are looking to social media for Halloween costume and decoration ideas as spending is expected to reach a near-record amount this year, according to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey conducted by Prosper Insights &Analytics, the federation announced.

Sgt. Zandra Duran/Nevada Army Guard Soldiers in the Nevada Army Guard's Bravo Company, 1/189th ...
Nevada Bravo Company mobilized for 9-month foreign mission
By Erick Studenicka Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Fourteen years after the unit first deployed to southwest Asia, the soldiers in the Nevada Army Guard’s Bravo Company, 1/189th Aviation once again began a foreign mission to the same general location.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The developers of the Mountain Falls master planned communit ...
Mountain Falls request rejected in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

William Lyon Homes Inc., the developers of Mountain Falls, recently approached the Nye County Commission with a request to revise an already approved final map to allow for more homes to be built in planning area six of the master-planned community but that request was met with almost unanimous denial.