New firearms retailer offers onsite shooting range

It’s the first of its kind in Pahrump. The gun store also offers another novelty: a full-service coffee shop.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Kalif Gordon (pictured), and Mark Hames, opened 2nd Amendment Guns & Range in late November of last year. The business offers the only indoor shooting range in Pahrump.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times 2nd Amendment Guns & Range business also offers a premium coffee bar, boasting three military-themed, Jamaican Blue Mountain blends, based on shooting ability.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Located at 1360 E. Basin Ave., the 2nd Amendment Guns & Range allows customers to pay a $20 walk-in fee to use the shooting range, as well as multi-level memberships.

A new gun and ammunition retailer is the first in Pahrump to offer an onsite shooting range.

Located at 1360 E. Basin Ave., the 2nd Amendment Guns &Range, is owned and operated by Kalif Gordon and Mark Hames. It opened in late November 2021 and offers countless firearms, ammunition and accessories.

“We’re here to serve the community and we have a lot of resources to offer,” Gordon said. “We have simulator training, and we also have the indoor shooting range and retail items. Our staff are friendly, nice people, so when you come here, you’re going to be treated nicely because customer service is paramount to us.”

How it operates

Customers can pay a $20 walk-in fee to use the shooting range, Gordon said, but the shop also offers various levels of memberships.

Active law enforcement receive a 50% discount at the shooting range.

“A single membership costs $300, but if you’re a veteran or over the age of 62, there’s a 10% discount,” he said.

“We have dual memberships and lifetime membership as well. Those are a little bit more expensive, but when you purchase the lifetime memberships, you get a certain amount of discounts for the retail items that we have.”

The business stocks a variety of firearms from manufacturers, but Gordon said he also can acquire them.

“If you don’t see a gun that you want here or the price isn’t right for you, you can buy guns elsewhere and send them here,” he said. “We would transfer that firearm for you, which means we would bring it into our books but there’s a fee associated with that. If we do have the gun in stock and it meets your criteria for the price, then we would appreciate the business here.”

Additional amenities

As the sole indoor shooting range in Pahrump, Gordon said the business has an advantage.

“You can test out a firearm first if you’re deciding you want to purchase it and we also offer rental guns as well,” he said. “We’re also going to have a ladies night on Thursdays where ladies can come in and shoot for half price.”

Another unique aspect of 2nd Amendment Guns &Range is the fact that the business also offers a premium coffee bar, boasting three military-themed, Jamaican Blue Mountain blends, based on shooting ability.

“When you go to boot camp, you either qualify as a Marksman and that blend is 70% Colombian, and 30% Jamaican,” he said. “And then you have a Sharpshooter, which is 60% Ethiopian and 40% Jamaican and then there’s the Expert, which is 100% Jamaican, so it’s kind of like the good, better, and best.”

Teaming up

Gordon and Hames met while working in the pharmaceutical industry in Las Vegas and ultimately decided to change career fields.

They opened their first gun shop roughly nine years ago at 4750 N. Rancho Drive.

“There was a gentleman who wanted to do a gun shop and we were going to help fund that venture, but the gentleman fell away and then we just said hey, let’s do it anyway,” Gordon said. “We’ve been making some headway on relationships in town, with the sheriff’s department or the casinos here to train their guys so they don’t have to drive all the way to Vegas. We’re just grateful that we finished the project and we’re able to provide this to the community.”

Business hours for 2nd Amendment Guns &Range are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

For additional information call 775-877-9111 or visit www.2ndamendmentguns.com.

