News

New unemployment claims up slightly since last week

Staff Report
December 22, 2020 - 7:30 pm
 
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Traini ...
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation Center is photographed, on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Las Vegas.

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation show initial claims for Unemployment Insurance totaled 9,027, up 244 claims, or 2.8%, compared to the previous week’s total of 8,783 claims for the week ending Dec. 12.

There have been a total of 792,411 initial claims filed in 2020, 770,759 of which have been filed since the week ending March 14.

Continued claims, which represent the current number of insured unemployed workers filing weekly for unemployment insurance benefits, totaled 84,416, a decrease of 1,264 claims, or 1.5%, from the previous week’s total of 85,680.

Nevada’s Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which currently provides up to 13 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits, saw 98,209 claims filed in the week, an increase of 31 claims from last week’s total of 98,178.

Nevada’s State Extended Benefit program currently provides up to 20 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted both their regular and PEUC program benefits. Nevada saw 18,705 claims filed in the week, an increase of 1,931 claims from a week ago.

The insured unemployment rate for the regular UI program, which is the ratio of regular continued claims in a week to the total number of jobs covered by the unemployment insurance system, was virtually unchanged at 6.1%. Including claimants in the benefit extension programs, the rate, more appropriately called the extended insured unemployment rate, was considerably higher at 14.4%.

The calculation of the insured unemployment rate is different from that of the state’s total unemployment rate.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which provides benefits for self-employed, 1099 contract workers and gig workers, saw 46,755 initial claims filed in the week ending Dec. 12, a decrease of 14,535 claims, or 23.7%, from last week’s total of 61,290. Through the week ending Dec. 12, there have been a total of 766,005 PUA initial claims filed.

There were 79,424 PUA continued claims filed in the week ending Dec. 12, a decrease of 4,353 claims, or 5.2%, from the previous week’s revised total of 83,777. This is the fewest continued claims filed in any week for the PUA program. Applications in the PUA program continue to be highly variable.

THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
ANGELICA PULIDO-HULL: Taking care of the shifting needs of Pahrump consumers during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic
By Angelica Pulido-Hull Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

While understanding how customers are reacting to conditions around them is always critical to small business owners, the COVID-19 pandemic make assessing these conditions and the subsequent reactions more difficult and more important than ever in Pahrump. Looking at recent research and insights to help better understand these conditions is as important as ever to make smart business decisions.

Getty Images
Red Cross offers safety tip for holiday season
Staff Report

With the holiday season in full swing, the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada reminds residents that safety is paramount, whether it’s decorating the tree or the house, using the fireplace or ensuring that toys are safe.

Brooke Santina/Nevada Department of Corrections
NDOC steps up mitigation measures to contain COVID
Staff Report

Disinfectant foggers, upgraded personal protective equipment and strategic cohorts are among the additional steps being taken to battle COVID-19 within the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Nevada companies join to improve battery supply chain
Staff Report

Ioneer USA Corp., an emerging lithium-boron supplier, and Dragonfly Energy, a lithium-ion battery technology company, on Tuesday announced the completion of a memorandum of understanding that outlines how the two Nevada-based companies plan to work together to strengthen the domestic battery supply chain from critical materials to next-generation lithium technologies.

R. Marsh Starks / UNLV Photo Services
UNLV scientist selected by NASA for Mars mission
Staff Report

As a researcher studying magmatic rocks, UNLV geoscience professor Arya Udry has had to rely on meteorites catapulting through the solar system and surviving their descent through Earth’s atmosphere to make her work possible.

L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Western states group backs Moderna vaccine
By Tom Rysinski Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup on Saturday completed its review of the federal process and has concluded the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is safe and efficacious for use in the Western states. The workgroup provided its confirmation to the governors of California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington on Sunday morning, making the Moderna vaccine the second COVID-19 vaccine supported for use in these states. Shipments were expected early this week.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Beatty celebrates Christmas
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

COVID-19 may have altered some of Beatty’s Christmas plans this year, but it did little to dampen the town’s Christmas spirit.

Toni Ferris/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Pahrump glows with holiday spirit
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Though local residents Michael and Toni Ferris’ children are grown, they still wanted their own Christmas spirit to be shown.

Toni Ferris/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times An authentic Amish-made sleigh is the centerpie ...
Local couple hosting Christmas celebration
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Though local residents Michael and Toni Ferris’ children are grown, they still wanted their own Christmas spirit to be shown.