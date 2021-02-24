48°F
New vehicle detail business opens in Pahrump

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
February 23, 2021 - 9:28 pm
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Located at 980 Pahrump Valley Boulevard, Xpress Detail and Auto Spa opened in early January. The business offers multi-level detailing services on cars, trucks and even ATVs.

From your wheels to your roof, a brand new auto detailing business is up and running in town.

Husband and wife Jesse and Stephanie Shelton opened Xpress Detail and Auto Spa, located at 980 Pahrump Valley Blvd. in early January after they determined there was a need for their bumper-to-bumper services, which include ceramic coating, paint correction, and headlight restoration.

Stephanie Shelton said the business provides detailing services on a multi-level basis beginning from a half-level, to a premium level-3 detail job.

“The half-level detail service is usually an hour to an hour-and-a-half,” Shelton said. “Level one would be somewhere between two and two-and-a-half hours. Our level-2 service would be upward of two-and-a-half to three-and-a-half hours, and then our level-3 service may be beyond four-and-a-half hours. Our level-3 service includes leather conditioning and we also take care of any cracks or crevices. We detail it very well and we kind of make it look brand new.”

Offered as an add-on, trim restoration is yet another service the business provides, Shelton said.

“If you have any faded black trim on your vehicle, we can do a treatment and it usually lasts around three to six months, and it’s fairly inexpensive,” she noted. “We also service ATVs and we have special pricing available for that service. We ask that you bring it in for a quote to get the pricing, but it’s relatively close to a half-level or level-1 detail service.”

Though appointments are recommended, Xpress Detail and Auto Spa gladly welcomes walk-in customers.

“We will fit you into the schedule as needed accordingly,” Shelton said. “We are located at 980 Pahrump Valley Blvd. right across from Drew’s Tire Pros, and right next to Xpress Diesel and Auto.

General Manager Darcy Spaulding noted that customers need not prepare their vehicle prior to the detailing services.

“Customers could do us a favor by cleaning out any unneeded rubbish in the vehicle,” she said. “If there is anything left inside the vehicle that we think is of value, or if we don’t think it’s of value, we will put it in a bag for them, so they really don’t need to do any preparation.”

Regarding the Sheltons’ prior business background, both also own Pahrump’s Xpress Diesel and Auto, which happens to sit right next door to Xpress Detail and Auto Spa.

Shelton also spoke about one of several add-on services that may be of great interest to vehicle owners at present.

“We offer a service where we can basically kill any bacteria and viruses in your vehicle,” she said. “Of course, there’s an additional fee for that. We are also big supporters of the Pahrump Valley High School rodeo team. My husband Jesse actually did rodeo when he was a kid and throughout his young adult years, so he grew up living a rodeo lifestyle.”

For additional information on detailing services, call 775-764-0344.

Appointments can also be made on the Xpress Detail and Auto Spa’s Facebook page.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

