Nine years of healing and hundreds of lives changed

Life’s biggest challenges are always easier to navigate with the support of others and experiencing the death of a loved one is no exception. Although loss may make a temptation of isolation, facilitators with GriefShare know that connection with those who personally understand such pain can offer hope in life’s darkest times.

Here in the Pahrump Valley, GriefShare made its debut in 2016 under the leadership of the late Pete Giordano, a resident who had benefited so greatly from the program following the passing of his wife that he knew he had to start a local chapter. Central Valley Baptist Church has acted as home to this chapter since its inception and though Giordano passed in March 2020, GriefShare members have staunchly carried on. The group will soon be entering its 10th year of GriefShare sessions at Central Valley, meetings that have helped hundreds of residents through their journey from mourning to joy.

GriefShare is an international, nondenominational support group whose programming is multi-faceted, coming in the form of the traditional group discussion as well as videos and workbooks geared toward enriching the overall experience.

“A GriefShare support group is a safe, welcoming place where people understand the difficult emotions of grief. Through this 13-week group, you’ll discover what to expect in the days ahead and what’s ‘normal’ in grief,” information from GriefShare details. “Since there are no neat, orderly stages of grief, you’ll learn helpful ways of coping with grief, in all its unpredictability – and gain solid support each step of the way.”

The weekly meetings begin with a 30-minute video featuring not only experts in the field of grief, but stories from those who have lost a loved one themselves. “Their insights will help you manage your emotions, gain clarity and find answers to your questions as you walk through the grief process,” GriefShare explains.

Following the video, attendees are invited to talk about their impression of the content, as well as what is occurring in their lives. “Talking with other people who understand what you’re experiencing brings great comfort, normalizes the grief experience and offers a support environment to work through your grief,” the nonprofit states.

Equally valuable for participants is the incorporation of a workbook that can help program members track their emotions to provide deeper insight into their grieving process. “Your participant guide serves as a road map on your grief journey,” the organization remarks. “This book helps you process your emotions and experiences and cope with the loss. You’ll apply what you’ve heard in the group and gain tools to deal with complicated grief.”

In addition to the regular weekly sessions, GriefShare also offers a special seminar titled “Loss of a Spouse.” This session is specifically geared toward anyone whose life partner has died, a loss that is uniquely challenging as it often leaves the widow/widower feeling as if they have lost half of themselves. The Loss of a Spouse meetings take much the same format as regular sessions but tackle concerns for those struggling to find their new identity.

“Your husband or wife was your partner. Your confidante. Your best friend. The person you turned to in good times and bad. You faced the world side-by-side and now, your spouse is gone. You wonder how it’s possible to go on,” GriefShare details. “As GriefShare, we understand what you’re going through and want to assure you that you’re not alone… Grief is a journey and whether you’re just beginning or have been walking this path for a while, these [seminars] can help.”

The GriefShare chapter at Central Valley Baptist Church is readying to host two sessions of “Loss of a Spouse” next week, the first on Monday, June 23 from 3 to 5 p.m. and the second on Saturday, June 28 from 1 to 3 p.m.

The “Celebration of Life” that caps off each 13-week cycle is slated for Saturday, July 5 from 1 to 3 p.m., after which the group will begin its next cycle, with meetings Mondays and Saturdays. All sessions are “stand-alone”, meaning residents can join the group at any time.

For more information visit GriefShare.org or contact facilitator Sharon Colt at 775-622-5494.

