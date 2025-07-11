No bail for Aguilar; Blakely expected to be extradited to Nye County

Carlos Blakely, one suspect in the Pahrump shooting, appears in court during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, July 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Mari Ausiello, mother of victim Joey Perry, exits Pahrump Justice Court on Wednesday following the hearing that denied bail for Anthony Aguilar. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

A Pahrump judge ordered an 18-year-old man held without bail Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting at Ian Deutch Memorial Park.

Wearing an orange-and-white-striped jail jumpsuit, Anthony Aguilar showed little emotion as he faced Pahrump Justice of the Peace Kirk Vitto for an initial appearance. Authorities have said Aguilar was one of three suspects in the Saturday shooting death of 22-year-old Joey Perry.

In court, the victim’s mother, Mari Ausiello, appeared overcome by the judge’s decision, her voice trembling as she said “Yes!” before she left the courtroom with family and supporters.

Prosecutors had asked for Aguilar to be held without bail on an open murder charge, arguing that he pulled out a Glock handgun and shot Perry at a Movies in the Park event, “with multiple individuals that were around.”

Prosecutors also noted that there were bullet holes and shell casings found matching the ammunition located at Aguilar’s residence.

Nye County public defender Karl Shelton had asked the judge to set bail for Aguilar, saying it would be crucial to allow him to post bail so he could more easily take part in his own defense.

“Mr. Aguilar is young, he has had no failure to appears, no prior firearms arrests, no prior misdemeanor arrests,” Shelton said. “These are the most serious charges that can be levied against him and aiding in his own defense is critical.”

Vitto did not agree, saying: “I think the risk to the community is great. There is a demonstrable risk of failure to appear… As a result, Mr. Aguilar will be held without bail.”

Two other men, Fabian Ferrante, 19, and Carlos Blakely, 18, also have turned themselves in to authorities, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill said Ferrante was only considered a “person of interest.”

“We don’t, at this point, have enough info to file charges on him,” he said.

Aguilar’s next court appearance is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday in Pahrump Justice Court.

Blakely appears in LV court

Carlos Blakely appeared in Las Vegas court Thursday morning after turning himself in to the Metropolitan Police Department on Monday.

He is expected to be extradited to Nye County.

Attorney Michael Troiano told Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Eric Goodman he was not contesting Blakely’s extradition to Nye County.

Goodman set a July 17 hearing to ensure Blakely’s transport.

Troiano said after court that there’s “a lot of speculation and no facts” in the case. He said he had not yet received discovery and was surprised authorities were commenting on the case.

Noble Brigham of the Las Vegas Review-Journal contributed to this report.