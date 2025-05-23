No general admission for this year’s graduation

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file Pahrump Valley High School seniors will take their final walk as high school students on May 30. Due to the high number of attendees each year, seating has been limited to ticketholders only for the 2025 ceremony.

The 2024-2025 school term is now a thing of the past and the next generation of Pahrump seniors are poised to turn their tassels during the upcoming Pahrump Valley High School Graduation. However, there is a major change in this year’s ceremony that prospective attendees must keep in mind.

Unlike previous years when audiences were able to simply show up and make their way to a seat or overflow location, there will be no general admission. If people do not have a ticket, they will not be permitted to enter the ceremony area.

“Please remember there will not be general admission seating in the bleachers,” information on the 2025 graduation protocol stressed. “You must have a ticket to attend.”

This change comes as a result of the popularity of the local graduation ceremony, which regularly features hundreds of students whose family, friends and neighbors often wish to celebrate alongside them. For 2025, the graduation roster includes over 290 seniors and the associated crowd could be overwhelming without these new controls in place.

“We’ve communicated this message many times to our students and families,” PVHS Athletic Secretary Kendra McCauley told the Pahrump Valley Times this week. “Each graduate is guaranteed four seats on the field and for the seats in the bleachers, those tickets were determined by raffle. The students were given a survey and anyone who wanted additional tickets went into a lottery for the chance to buy extra tickets. So yes, it’s very different this year.”

For those who already have their seats secured, it is also important to note that common graduation items are not allowed in the ceremony area. “No balloons, signs, flowers, leis, etc. If you bring these types of gifts, please leave them in your car until after the ceremony and present them in the reception area. They will not be allowed through the gates,” school officials emphasized.

Food and beverages will not be permitted either but there will be bottled water for sale for $1 each, funds from which will be utilized by the school.

The Pahrump Valley High School Graduation is set for Friday, May 30 at 8 p.m. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and all attendees must be seated by 7:45 p.m., after which gates will be closed until the conclusion of the ceremony.

Graduate guests who need to bring along a certified service animal can call McCauley at 775-727-7737, extension 3227 to make seating arrangements.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com