No injuries reported in Death Valley blast

A loud explosion rocked Stovepipe Wells Resort in Death Valley National Park at approximately 4:30 a.m. Monday, March 8.

The blast damaged concession employee housing, but the resort in central Death Valley is still providing full public services.

The explosion appears to have been caused by a propane leak. The investigation continues, but foul play is not suspected.

Park rangers provided emergency response and secured the scene. There were no injuries that required medical transport.

The explosion was centered in the staff laundry room and caused substantial damage to the employee dormitory.