Nominations now open for Stars of Nevada volunteer awards

The program highlights the best of the state’s volunteerism efforts in multiple sectors.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Volunteers is now accepting nominations for the 2025 Stars of Nevada - Governor's Points of Light Awards.

Pahrump Photography Pahrump residents Chanda Wieland, Linda Wright, Ryan Muccio, Carmen Murzyn and Gina Emond were each nominated for the 2024 Points of Light Awards, with Muccio taking home a gold award and Murzyn earning a silver award.

Nevada Volunteers is readying for its 2025 Stars of Nevada – Governor’s Points of Light Awards and the application process is now open, inviting residents all around the Silver State to submit nominations for the best of their communities’ volunteers.

In a town like Pahrump, where philanthropy is easy to come by, there is no shortage of people who would be a perfect fit for these prestigious awards. After 2024’s incredible result of multiple nominees and two locals taking home top honors – Ryan Muccio and Carmen Murzyn – area residents will undoubtedly be eager to see the valley represented at the awards banquet once again this year.

“Each fall, Gov. Joe Lombardo and Nevada Volunteers honor the Stars of Nevada - Governor’s Points of Light Awards for extraordinary Nevadans who positively influence our state through volunteerism and service,” Nevada Volunteers detailed of the award’s purpose. “(It) is the highest honor bestowed by the Nevada governor and the nonprofit Nevada Volunteers.”

Nominations will be accepted from now until May 31 and there are several award categories, including Individual Volunteer, Individual Youth Volunteer, National Service Member, Nonprofit Volunteer Program, Corporate Volunteer Program, Volunteer Manager, Community Leadership, Collegiate Community Leadership, Veterans/Active Military/First Responders and Lifetime Achievement.

“These awards celebrate the individuals and organizations who model Nevada values of service, responsibility, cooperation, compassion and the power of partnership,” Beth Bartel, Nevada Volunteers commission chair, said. “It’s an inspirational and aspirational experience to learn about the impact that service has across Nevada.”

“Service strengthens Nevada communities, and we believe those who give their time and energy to help their fellow Nevadans deserve to be recognized,” added Nevada Volunteers Executive Director Zanny Marsh.

Nominations can be made online at https://bit.ly/2025Stars.

The date of the 2025 Stars of Nevada-Governor’s Points of Light Awards Banquet, sponsored by Caesars Entertainment will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information visit NevadaVolunteers.org

