Nonprofit supporting Sheriff’s Office will hold first event on Friday

The recently formed Friends of Nye County Sheriff’s Office will hold a First Friday event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec 5 featuring raffles, live music, an auction, and vendors. (Friends of Nye County Sheriff’s Office)

A recently formed nonprofit dedicated to building the relationship between Nye County residents and its local law enforcement agency is holding its first fundraising event on Friday, Dec. 5.

“I’m very excited to see how this turns out,” Friends of Nye County Sheriff’s Office President Tammy Engel told the Pahrump Valley Times.

Friends of Nye County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a First Friday event from 6 to 9 p.m. at local winery Artesian Cellars, located at 1731 S. Hwy. 160.

“The people of Pahrump are so generous, and they’ve been generous in so many areas,” Engel said. “I just hope people get excited about backing the badge and serving the community.”

The nonprofit organization was formed in August of this year. Friends of Nye County Sheriff’s Office aims to help raise funds that will support the law enforcement agency’s various event-related costs. The organization’s mission statement reads as follows: “As a non-profit partner to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, our mission is to secure and provide essential resources ranging from community engagement support to critical equipment purchases that enhance public safety, foster officer community trust, and help ensure Nye County remains a safe place to live, work, and play.”

“I am excited to just kind of get the first thing underneath us and so we can continue to grow,” Engel enthused. “I have a lot of ideas for fundraising.”

The upcoming First Friday event will feature raffles, a live auction, and tunes provided by local DJ Ruh Roh Music.

“There will be vendors for people to shop and maybe purchase some Christmas presents,” Engel added.

The First Friday fundraiser is free to enter and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to buy a meal or a drink to show appreciation for Artesian Cellars’ generosity.

For more information about Friday’s event and the Friends of Nye County Sheriff’s Office, visit the organization’s Facebook page under Friends of Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

