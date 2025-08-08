87°F
Not the only NV tree in DC

A Jefferson American elm tree, planted near the south side of the U.S. Capitol's lower west ter ...
A Jefferson American elm tree, planted near the south side of the U.S. Capitol's lower west terrace, was dedicated in honor of the people of Nevada on April 29, 2025. (Photo Courtesy Architect of the Capitol)
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
August 8, 2025 - 4:36 am
 

Last spring, on April 29, 2025, Nevada Representative Mark Amodei, Senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto, Representative Dina Titus and other distinguished guests gathered on the U.S. Capitol Grounds to dedicate a tree in honor of the people of Nevada.

“We are planting a Jefferson American elm, which is known for its iconic vase-shaped crown and incredible resilience,” said Thomas E. Austin, Architect of the Capitol since 2024, whose office manages the United States Capitol Complex in Washington, D.C. “The Jefferson elm is a beautiful choice to represent the people of the Silver State, and we look forward to the tree gracing the Capitol campus with its beautiful yellow leaves each fall.”

The Architect of the Capitol (AOC) cares for the historic and picturesque areas surrounding the U.S. Capitol. The U.S. Capitol Grounds were designed by famed landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted in 1874. His vision was to use trees to frame the Capitol Building and to provide shade for visitors, creating a natural landscape as opposed to focusing on individual plants or formal gardens. The AOC continues to follow his plan for creating an urban oasis in the nation’s capital and several trees on the U.S. Capitol Grounds serve as living memorials and tributes.

This story was republished with permission from the Architect of the Capitol. It originally appeared at Tree Dedicated Honoring the People of Nevada | Architect of the Capitol.”

