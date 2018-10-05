Nye commission appoints Jennifer Perry as interim treasurer

Following the resignation of Pam Webster from the appointed post of interim Nye County Treasurer, the Nye County Commission has selected a new interim treasurer to fulfill the last three months of former elected treasurer Richard Billman’s term. Nye County Chief Deputy Treasurer Jennifer Perry was chosen for the position.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Treasurer's Office in Pahrump is located at 170 Floyd Street.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Jennifer Perry was appointed as interim Nye County treasurer on October 2 and will fill the post until the elected term expires in 2019.

Following the resignation of Pam Webster from the appointed post of interim Nye County Treasurer, the Nye County Commission has selected a new interim treasurer to fulfill the last three months of former elected treasurer Richard Billman’s term. Nye County Chief Deputy Treasurer Jennifer Perry was chosen for the position.

In early January, Billman, who was serving a four-year elected term set to expire at the beginning of 2019, had tendered his resignation due to his health issues.

The commission then opted to appoint Pam Webster, who had just retired from her position as Nye County manager to the interim post. Webster was seeking to be officially elected by the voters this fall, having contended in the June Republican primary and emerged the winner.

However, Webster sent in her letter of resignation to the county on Sept. 11, explaining that she needed to dedicate her time to her husband, who was very ill, and she was no longer able to perform the duties of treasurer.

Webster’s resignation was effective October 2 and that same morning, during the Nye County Commission meeting, Perry was selected by unanimous vote to complete the remaining months of the unexpired term.

“My bachelor’s degree from the University of Nevada Reno, experience and knowledge of Nye County and the treasurer’s office make me the best candidate for the position,” Perry informed commissioners in her letter of interest. “I am currently the chief deputy treasurer and have over 10 years of experience in the treasurer’s office.”

Perry detailed that she has extensive knowledge of the county’s financial systems, bank accounts and fund structure, as well as familiarity with the county’s investment portfolio and investment policy.

“I play a lead role in the department and have been intricately involved in current policies and procedures and instrumental in opening the lines of communication between the treasurer’s office and other departments,” Perry wrote. “I know Nye County’s accounting system and property tax system and I have extensive knowledge of the Nevada Revised Statutes that dictate the day-to-day duties of the treasurer department and the trust property procedures.”

With all of her previous experience to rely on, Perry said she felt she would be the best choice to fill the seat.

“I believe it would be in Nye County’s best interest to place someone in the position of interim treasurer that won’t need extensive training and will be able to jump right in without missing a beat,” Perry stated. “The treasurer’s office has gone through several transitions this year and as interim treasurer, I would be able to maintain the structure and accomplishments we have achieved.”

According to information provided with the agenda item, Perry’s work history in Nye County started in 2007 when she was hired as a personnel technician, a position she held until she was hired at the treasurer’s office as a deputy treasurer in December 2008. Just a few short months ago, in July, Perry was promoted to chief deputy treasurer and now she can add interim treasurer to her repertoire.

Others who applied for the appointment include Denise Hall, Christopher Lavery and James Schweigerdt.

The treasurer’s office is one of many on which voters must decide this November.

In the Nye County Treasurer’s race, although Pam Webster has resigned, her name will still appear on the ballot. Her opponent in the race is Lance Roy Schaus of the Independent American Party. If Schaus wins the general election, he will take office in 2019. If Webster manages to win, however, the choice of who will fulfill the 2019-2023 term will be at the discretion of the Nye County Commission.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com