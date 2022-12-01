47°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Nye Commissioner Leo Blundo explains why he should be Pahrump’s next justice of the peace

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
December 1, 2022 - 1:48 pm
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file Leo Blundo
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file Leo Blundo

Outgoing Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo says if he’s appointed to the vacant Pahrump justice of the peace seat, he’ll strive to be a fair and compassionate judge.

Although he lacks any direct law enforcement or judicial experience, Blundo is one of 15 candidates seeking the appointment, following the death of former Judge Kent Jasperson, who lost his battle with cancer in August of this year.

Justices of the peace determine whether certain cases have enough evidence to be bound over to a district court for trial. They also preside over some misdemeanor, small claims, summary eviction, temporary protection and traffic cases.

Blundo, who was defeated in his Republican primary earlier this year, spoke to the Pahrump Valley Times about why he wants to be Pahrump’s next justice of the peace.

Going head-to-head

Back in 2008, both Jasperson and Blundo were competing on the ballot for the justice of peace position.

“I frequently met with Judge Jasperson in the past, being one of the lone voices supporting the courts and doing the positive things that are needed on the justice court level,” Blundo said. “I spent a unique amount of time with former Judge Lisa Chamlee and the late Judge Jasperson and it gave me a unique perspective.”

A guiding light

Blundo said that he will model his leadership style to that of Rhode Island judge Frank Caprio.

“He’s a good man and he’s all about helping people,” Blundo said. “He’s about being fair, virtual and judicial but he also has a level of compassion. A lot of people going through court proceedings will get lambasted by the media, and press releases. I believe they deserve the same equal opportunity to be heard through Justice Court as anyone else and I believe I possess a unique skill set and those qualities and experiences to have that temperament to be fair, unbiased and just on the bench.”

Blundo acknowledged that he’s been on the other side of the bench over the years.

“I said it publicly that I’ve had many speeding tickets under the book, so I’ve been a defendant,” he said. “If you ask the general public, a lot of people have had those interactions — and that’s fine, because they are learning experiences. But when you go to court, what kind of experience do you have there?

“Are you ever actually heard by the judge, or is it just that I’m taking this deal and it’s case closed, and I don’t think that’s justice served, because you should be given an opportunity to listen to all sides,” he said. “Because you have one side, the other side and the truth.”

Fourteen others, including outgoing Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly, have applied for the seat which is expected to be appointed by the Nye County Commission in the coming weeks.

While no law degree is required for the job, Blundo said each applicant has their own unique qualifications.

“I think that the beauty of the justice of the peace is that you don’t need to be an attorney,” he said. “I’m not saying that an accreditation cannot help because it can help, absolutely. But if you’re a former law enforcement officer, you’re dealing with probable cause and you’re dealing with saying somebody is guilty. Everybody’s guilty, right? So you’re dealing in that context. The attorneys say that the process is more important than somebody’s rights sometimes, and that’s not OK, either. I think that I have a good, well-rounded skill set because on the commission, we’ve written the laws, we’ve written our county codes, our town ordinances, and we do that in real time. There’s a way to challenge the laws.”

Commissioner Blundo said that he’s also reached out to other justices of the peace in Nevada to gauge their interest in helping to relieve backlogs within the Pahrump Justice Court system.

“The justice system is uniform across the state,” Blundo said. “I have relationships with justices of the peace in Las Vegas district court. Because of these relationships, I will ask them to come and help work our backlog, which will ultimately help the people here. What’s wrong with that? That’s a positive thing. When you look at the big picture, you can have somebody that’s an attorney, you can have somebody else who is the former sheriff, so you’re gonna have all these great qualifications, but who’s gonna get the job done? You can almost articulate that I personally have something to prove and I’m gonna come in and do the job because what I like to do is fix things. We’re gonna come in here and we’re gonna get caught up. Justice is going to be served.”

Blundo, who will vacate his commission seat at the end of the year, is facing a criminal proceeding after being charged earlier this year for domestic battery against his wife.

Last month Esmeralda County District Attorney Robert Glennen III, who is serving as a special prosecutor in Blundo’s case, said he plans to refile felony charges against the commissioner once he can secure more witnesses to testify.

The case began on March 28, when Nye County deputies answered Blundo’s call about the theft of $77,000 and his Glock handgun from his residence. According to an incident report from the sheriff’s office, Blundo’s wife claimed that he put his hands to her throat and held her on the ground because he was enraged about the missing money.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Part of the hunting experience is getting up before the sun ...
Sportsman’s Quest: Marines and a holiday hunt
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

In my last column I wrote about my “successful elk hunt” with my artist friend, Justin Young. It was a great adventure, but my freezer was still empty.

Nye County Detention Center Ryan Sanders, 37, of Pahrump is accused of kidnapping and trying to ...
Fugitive who fled after woman’s attack found hiding in travel trailer
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Ryan Sanders, 37, of Pahrump,who fled from authorities following the kidnapping and brutal attack of a Pahrump woman last week has been taken into custody by Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies and assisting agencies.

iStock/State regulators on Tuesday tried to levy a hefty fine on a Southern Nevada marijuana di ...
2 cannabis lounges OK’d for Nye
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

KV Group LLV and GGCPA SE Inc. both plan to launch local lounges, where adults will be allowed to smoke, vape and consume cannabis products onsite.

Randy Gulley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nugget Bowl inside the Pahrump Nugget will ...
Nascar tickets up for grabs at Bowl-A-Thon
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

This Sunday, the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center will be taken over by supporters of America’s heroes during the Wounded Warriors Bowl-A-Thon and event organizer Denise Flanagan is excited to announce the addition of an extraordinarily generous donation to the cause.

Brent Schanding/Pahrump Valley Times file Students participate in firearms training Tuesday, Ja ...
Here are the plans for Front Sight firearms facility
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

When Front Sight Firearms Training Institute filed for bankruptcy in May, many feared that would mark the end for the nation’s largest firearms training center. But the site is expected to be revived under new ownership.

2022 General Election polling location to the Yomba Shoshone Tribe in the Reese River Valley. ( ...
Nye County tribe faced voting barriers this election
By Jessica Hill Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Yomba Shoshone Tribe had difficulty getting an in-person polling location for the 2022 midterms. Tribes across Nevada and Indian Country face barriers in accessing the voting booth.

Thinkstock The Wounded Warrior Bowl-A-Thon is set for December 4 at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling ...
Bowl-A-Thon to benefit Wounded Warriors
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Hosted by local veteran Denise Flanagan, all of the money raised at the Bowl-A-Thon will be donated to Wounded Warrior Project, an organization that supports veterans.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows a large crowd gathered before the Comm ...
It’s time to light the tree!
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Here’s what you need to know as Pahrump prepares to illuminate its annual Christmas tree.