Nye County and town offices closed Monday for President’s Day

This Monday, people all around the United States will celebrate Presidents Day and public employees throughout Nye County will be among them, with offices to be shuttered for the duration of the day.

“In observance of Presidents Day, all county and town government offices and courts will be closed on Monday, February 17,” an announcement from Nye County stated.

“Emergency service administrative offices will be closed, but field operations will continue normally. Animal Control is available on holidays and weekends at 775-751-6315. Please leave a detailed message. Regular office and operations hours will resume on Tuesday, February 18.”

In addition, those who regularly attend Nye County Commission meetings or plan to attend the board’s next, will want to take note that the holiday is also affecting when that meeting will take place.

Commission meetings are generally held the first and third Tuesdays of each month but when a county-observed holiday falls on a Monday, they are pushed back a day.

“Due to the Monday holiday, the Board of County Commissioners will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 10 a.m. in Pahrump,” the county notice added.

Though the holiday that was originally created to honor the country’s first president, George Washington, has come to be known as Presidents Day - encompassing all past presidents - in reality, that name is a misnomer, having been popularized via advertising in the 1980s.

“Washington’s birthday was celebrated on Feb. 22 until well into the 20th century. However, in 1968 Congress passed the Monday Holiday Law to ‘provide uniform annual observances of certain legal public holidays on Mondays.’” an article from Census.gov citing the National Archives detailed.

“Contrary to popular belief, neither Congress nor the president has ever stipulated that the name of the holiday observed as Washington’s Birthday be changed to Presidents Day.”

