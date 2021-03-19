64°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Nye County awarded environmental workforce development grant

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
March 19, 2021 - 7:01 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Environmental job training opportunities, funded through a ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Environmental job training opportunities, funded through a U.S. EPA grant program, will be made available to Nye County residents beginning in July.

In a post-COVID-19 world in which millions of jobs have been lost, unemployment has become a point of major concern, with communities across the United States struggling to adjust to the drastic changes that have taken place over the last year. Many of the jobs that have been lost will not return, leaving the people who once held them with no choice but to turn their sights to another career path. While this, too, may prove difficult, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is aiming to make the effort of a career shift a just bit easier, awarding millions in Environmental Workforce Development and Job Training grant funding to communities all around the country.

Nye County is one of the lucky recipients of a U.S. EPA’s Environmental Workforce Development and Job Training grant, which is part of the EPA’s Brownfields revitalization efforts, with $200,000 in funding to be awarded in support of local job training opportunities.

“Nye County will utilize this grant to train approximately 68 low-income, under- or unemployed adults in environmental technician skills over the next two years,” a press release from the U.S. EPA reads. “The EWDJT program offers residents of communities historically affected by pollution and economic disinvestment an opportunity to gain the skills and certifications needed to secure environmental work in their communities. This allows local residents to compete for and secure good jobs.”

As detailed by Nye County Assistant County Manager Lorina Dellinger, the job training will take place in three cycles, with the first cycle beginning July 12 and running until Aug. 20, the second cycle set for Sept. 20 to Oct. 29 and the final cycle scheduled for Jan. 10, 2022 through Feb. 18, 2022.

There will be a variety of courses available through the grant funded training, including a 40-hour Hazardous Waste Operations and Emergency Response course, better known as HAZWOPER and two environmental health and safety training courses, a 32-hour course focused on asbestos abatement and a 16-hour course focused on lead-based paint abatement. There will also be 10-hour OSHA trainings, one specific to general industry outreach and another on construction industry outreach, an 8-hour CPR/First Aid/AED and blood-borne pathogens course and a 24-hour environmental technician course.

“Nye County is ecstatic to be awarded the Environmental Workforce Development and Job Training grant to prepare many of our residents adversely impacted by the pandemic for employment in environmental fields, as well as a broader array of associated employer needs,” Dellinger stated. “Job training opportunities are needed in rural Nye County, as our workforce struggles with job losses that may be permanent, helping to build stronger communities.”

Nevada Division of Environmental Protection Administrator Greg Lovato was obviously excited about the grant award and its associated opportunities as well. “EPA’s workforce development grant program demonstrates that creating a healthy, sustainable economy can go hand-in-hand with protecting the environment,” Lovato stated. “In Nevada, we are excited to see this year’s grants invested in programs that connect job seekers from Nye County and the Duckwater Shoshone Tribe to environmental job training and education that will prepare them for a 21st century, post-COVID-19 economy. We thank EPA for providing those grants to help expand employment opportunities in the environmental sector center on protecting natural resources, revitalizing local neighborhoods, fostering healthier communities and advancing a resilient, environmentally-friendly economy for Nevada.”

Dellinger said Nye County has not yet received the actual award but once it comes in, it will be sent to the Nye County District Attorney’s Office for review before being placed on a Nye County Commission agenda for official acceptance.

“The county will then put out a request for qualifications for a Workforce Development and Job Training Coordinator,” Dellinger detailed. “The primary function of the workforce development and job training coordinator will be to oversee and manage outreach, curriculum development, recruitment and screenings, instruction and training, job placement and tracking and program evaluation.”

According to the EPA’s press release, Nye County will work with county residents as well as Duckwater Shoshone Tribal members to provide training to help residents enter a variety of environmental fields, including hazardous materials handling and assessment, cleanup and remediation of contamination. The project area covers the towns of Amargosa, Beatty, Pahrump and Tonopah, along with the Duckwater Shoshone Reservation.

For more information on the Environmental Workforce Development and Job Training program visit www.epa.gov

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Inspirations Senior Living facility in Pahrump will be ...
COVID Prayer Service set for Inspirations in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The one-year anniversary of the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nevada has come and gone, leaving many to reflect on the turbulence, horror and shock of all that has happened over the past 12 months. The pandemic has left no corner of daily life untouched, causing disruption and chaos for many, but perhaps one of the hardest hit segments of society has been those who reside in nursing and assisted living communities.

Nature Health Farms Alex De Jong tends to his petting zoo animals at Nature Health Farms. De Jo ...
Community-wide birthday party coming Saturday
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Great music, magic acts, along with a petting zoo and a bounce house, are just a small part of a community event at Nature Health Farms, located at 351 Bunarch Road on Saturday, March 20.

Getty Images Small business owners and individual members of the public who have felt the strai ...
Nye County launches COVID Relief Program
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

On Wednesday, March 17, Nye County officially opened its new COVID Relief Program and area residents and businesses still feeling the pinch from the pandemic can now apply to receive a portion of the available funding.

Getty Images Basin and Range Watch held a rally on Saturday against several proposed solar pro ...
Nonprofit holds second rally against large-scale solar projects
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Basin and Range Watch, a nonprofit that advocates for the conservation of deserts across California and Nevada, is returning to the site of a major solar project that was approved near Pahrump.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commissioner Bruce Jabbour.
Beatty board praises BLM
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The BLM Tonopah Field Office is being praised by the Beatty Town Advisory Board for its help and cooperation with the town in efforts to reclaim off-highway roads used in last August’s “Vegas to Reno” off-road race.

Landon Ingersoll/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump robotics team Awkward Silence tak ...
Nye County 4-H robotics team takes state, world canceled
By Landon Ingersoll Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Awkward Silence, Southern Nye County 4-H’s competitive robotics team, progressed to the FIRST Tech Challenge’s World Championship by winning the state championship for robot performance earlier this month with a record-breaking score of 202 points; only to learn that the event, scheduled to be held in Houston, Texas in July, has been canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns.

The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in ...
Democratic bill would make mail voting permanent
By Colton Lochhead and Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Democratic leaders in the Nevada Assembly unveiled legislation Wednesday that would make universal mail-in-voting permanent in Nevada, except for people who decide to vote in person.

James Lipman/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The 1,750-horsepower SSC Tuatara rocketed off ...
Production car reruns for top speed
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The record run announced in the fall of 2020 for Washington-based SSC North America’s 1750-horsepower Tuatara well outpaced the record set on the main drag into Las Vegas from Pahrump just a few years prior.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Nevada National Guard Pfc. Kimberly Hernandez prepares Pfi ...
Sisolak says vaccine availability to expand
Staff Report

Nev. Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the expansion of age categories for COVID-19 vaccines during a press conference on Wednesday.

Bureau of Land Management The Nye County Sheriff's Office, along with Pahrump Buildings and Gro ...
BLM comments on Calvada Eye horse removal
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Additional information has emerged regarding the relocation of at least three wild horses who graze the Calvada Eye.