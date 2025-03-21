64°F
Nye County Clerk's non-court services and juvenile probation moved

Nye County Two Nye County offices have recently relocated, including the Nye County Clerk's non-court related services and Nye County Juvenile Probation.
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
March 21, 2025 - 6:49 am
 

The Nye County Clerk’s Office has transitioned a portion of its operations to a new location, with all services outside of those conducted for the Fifth Judicial District Court now housed in the Nye County Administration Building at the Calvada Eye.

“I just want to let everyone know that the clerk’s office has moved,” Nye County Clerk Cori Freidhof announced during the Nye County Commission’s latest meeting.

“We are officially over here at 2100 E. Walt Williams Dr., right behind the [county commissioners’] chambers. So, anything non-court related – marriage licenses, fictitious firm names, you just want to come and chat – this is where we’re at.”

Aside from the aforementioned, non-court related services also include notary public bonds, marriage officiant applications and voter registration/updates.

“The county clerk’s office has been relocated following the transfer of court clerk functions to the Fifth Judicial District Court. This change was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding approved by the Nye County Board of County Commissioners in January,” the Nye County public communications manager explained for the Pahrump Valley Times. “The decision to move non-court functions to the Walt Williams address aligns with the overlap between some of the clerk’s office responsibilities, such as managing fictitious firm names, and the town’s planning approvals for business licenses, which are issued at this location. Plus, we had the space for the clerk’s staff and election functions.”

All Fifth Judicial District Court services and proceedings will still be held at the Ian Deutch Justice Center at 1520 E. Basin Ave. “This includes District Court filings, court records requests, Bail Agent Power of Attorney submissions and all hearings,” a notice issued by Nye County added.

The move has not affected the clerk’s office hours, which remain Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The office’s mailing address is now 2100 E. Walt Williams Dr., Suite 200, Pahrump, NV, 89048 and the office phone number is 775-751-4720.

Another county office that has recently relocated is Nye County Juvenile Probation.

“Starting March 3, the Nye County Juvenile Probation Office will be located at 2765 Mt. Charleston Drive, near the corner of Calvada Blvd. This location replaces the office at 1510 E. Basin Ave., which is now closed,” Nye County detailed earlier this month.

Knightly said this move was predicated on the outdated condition of the previous juvenile probation building, “which no longer met the functional needs of the department.”

However, the mailing address for Juvenile Probation has not changed and all correspondence should still be mailed to 1520 E. Basin Ave., Suite 106, Pahrump, NV, 89060. The office can be reached at 775-751-7007.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

