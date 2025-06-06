79°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Nye County Clerk’s office hours will change starting June 9

Staff report
June 6, 2025 - 4:59 am
 

The Nye County Board of County Commissioners approved a schedule adjustment for the Nye County Clerk’s Office to better serve the county and enhance efficiency.

This change is designed to improve operations, reduce staffing shortages, and create a more streamlined experience for both our Pahrump and Tonopah locations.

Beginning Monday, June 9, the Nye County Clerk’s office’s extended hours are Monday to Thursday: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (no midday closure) and will be closed on Fridays.

Information about the Nye County Clerk’s Office is available at nyecountynv.gov/232/Clerk.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Courtesy photo Undated photo of Steven Herzog with his three sons.
Pedestrian killed in early morning crash
By Bill Evans Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Steven Herzog killed May 21 while walking along Manse Road in early morning.

Getty Images
Letters to the Editor

What would Pahrump gain by adding a town board? Nothing.