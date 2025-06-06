Nye County Clerk’s office hours will change starting June 9

The Nye County Board of County Commissioners approved a schedule adjustment for the Nye County Clerk’s Office to better serve the county and enhance efficiency.

This change is designed to improve operations, reduce staffing shortages, and create a more streamlined experience for both our Pahrump and Tonopah locations.

Beginning Monday, June 9, the Nye County Clerk’s office’s extended hours are Monday to Thursday: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (no midday closure) and will be closed on Fridays.

Information about the Nye County Clerk’s Office is available at nyecountynv.gov/232/Clerk.