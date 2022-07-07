98°F
News

Nye County deputies to be featured on live reality TV series

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
July 7, 2022 - 1:54 pm
 
Updated July 8, 2022 - 7:33 am
(Nye County Sheriff's Office)Nye County Sheriff's Office staff will participate in a new televi ...
(Nye County Sheriff's Office) Nye County Sheriff's Office staff will participate in a new television series entitled "On Patrol Live." The series premieres at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 22 on the REELZ Channel.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office staff will participate in a new television series entitled “On Patrol: Live.”

It premieres at 6 p.m. on Friday July 22 (local time) on the REELZ Channel.

The show is hosted and executive produced by Dan Abrams, along with retired Tulsa Police Dept. Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin, and Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson.

Together, according to Abrams, his team will provide minute-by-minute live analysis as the show documents for viewers in real time, the everyday work of police officers on patrol from diverse departments across the country.

“We’d like to show you what happens on, ‘On Patrol: Live,’ but it’s live,” he said in part. “It’s live and anything can happen.”

Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly also commented on the new television series.

“Sit back, relax, and enjoy On Patrol: Live on Friday and Saturday,” she said.

On Patrol: Live picks up where the television series Live PD left off more than a year ago, where Pahrump and Nye County law enforcement were prominently featured each week.

On Patrol: Live will air from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights on the REELZ Channel.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

