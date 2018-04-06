Nye County District Attorney’s report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A sign in front of the Nye County District Attorney's Office in Pahrump.

• Michael J. Fosco was charged on March 15 with conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substance act; trafficking in a schedule I controlled substance, low level; offer, attempt, or commission of unauthorized act(s) relating to controlled substance, first offense, two counts; opening or maintaining of place for unlawful sale, gift or use of controlled substance; knowingly keeping or maintaining a place where controlled substances are unlawfully kept or sold; and unlawful use of a controlled substance, three counts, all felonies; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

• Jaime Foster was charged on March 15 with conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substance act; and unlawful use of a controlled substance, two counts, both felonies.

• Sherman L. Johnson III was charged on March 15 with conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substance act; and unlawful use of a controlled substance, both felonies.

• Raymond W. Kenyon was charged on March 15 with conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substance act; unlawful use of a controlled substance; and possession of a controlled substance, all felonies; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

• Garrick Grabill Eyre was charged on March 16 with assault with a deadly weapon, a felony

• Tammy Lee Little aka Tammy Lee Carrillo aka Tammy Davis was charged on March 19 with possession of a controlled substance, a felony.

• Ashley Nicole Brownlee was charged on March 19 with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a controlled substance, both felonies.

• Donna Ann Hale was charged on March 19 with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a controlled substance, both felonies.

• Kristian Amanda Smith was charged on March 19 with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a controlled substance, both felonies.

• James Curtis Valdez was charged on March 19 with sexual assault, a felony; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor and obstructing public officer, both misdemeanors.

• Conrad Robert Wallace was charged on March 22 with grand larceny of a motor vehicle, a felony.

• Robin Dee Karren aka Robin Dee Jackson was charged on March 23 with theft, a felony.

• Jeremiah Lee Burgett was charged on March 23 with throwing substance at or willfully damaging bicycle or motor vehicle, loss of $5,000 or more, a felony.

• David A. Dades Jr. was charged on March 23 with theft, $650 or more, a felony; and unlawful occupancy, first offense, a gross misdemeanor.

• Douglas Leroy Dinger was charged on March 23 with violation of extended harassment/stalking protective order, a felony.

• Joseph Michael Holderegger was charged on March 23 with possession of a controlled substance, a felony.

• Mary Sue Cavins aka Mary Tucker was charged on March 23 with possession of a controlled substance, a felony.

• Chanteli M. Perez was charged on March 23 with possession of a controlled substance, a felony.

• Tammy Lee Little was charged on March 21 with damage to prisons and jails, a gross misdemeanor.

• Eric Wychunas was charged on March 19 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Guillermo Lopez aka Guillermo Gamboa-Lopez aka Memo Lopez aka Guillermo L. Gamboa was charged on March 20 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• George William Moya was charged on March 21 with vehicle entering intersection marked ‘stop’ or ‘yield’; basic speed; no driver’s license in possession; unlawful acts concerning display, operation or registration of motor vehicle, all misdemeanors.

• Nathan Meyers was charged on March 22 with first-degree kidnapping, false imprisonment; burglary; and coercion, all felonies; and battery, a misdemeanor.

• Alberto Ivan Arellano was charged on March 26 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.