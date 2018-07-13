Nye County District Attorney’s report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A sign in front of the Nye County District Attorney's Office in Pahrump.

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

• Gina Christine Gennaro was charged on May 11 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony.

• Coady Marie Ryan was charged on May 31 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

• Scott Winterburn was charged on June 4 with theft, a felony.

• Eric John Benedict was charged on June 15 with child abuse or neglect and battery by strangulation, both felonies.

• Jeni Lee Bermudez was charged on June 20 with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a controlled substance, both felonies.

• Stewart Miles Replogle was charged on June 20 with duty to stop at scene of accident involving death or personal injury, a felony.

• Lance Anthony Nelson was charged on June 21 with possession of a controlled substance; possession of a dangerous drug without prescription; possession of a controlled substance, with priors; and habitual criminal, all felonies; and obstructing public officer; possession of drug paraphernalia; and unlawful possession of a hypodermic device, all misdemeanors.

• Jacoria Gibson was charged on June 29 with burglary, two counts; obtaining money under false pretenses; possession of personal identifying information to establish false identity, five counts; possession of a controlled substance; obtaining or possessing credit card or debit card or identifying description of credit card, credit account or debit card without consent of cardholder, all felonies.

• Richard Allen Verssen was charged on May 31 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Ronald Trentz was charged on May 31 with theft of services, a misdemeanor.

• Michelle Kelly Sanchez was charged on June 1 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Toby J. Parsons was charged on June 1 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Ronald Alan Nielsen was charged on June 1 with driving under the influence of alcohol; and battery, both misdemeanors.

• Robert Milton Short was charged on June 4 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Julie Abelar was charged on June 7 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Kenneth A. Orzechowski was charged on June 4 with driving under the influence of alcohol; and failure to maintain traffic lane, both misdemeanors.

• Douglas Joseph Herich aka Douglas Joseph was charged on June 11 with intimidating public officer, two counts, a gross misdemeanor; and no registration on off-highway vehicle while on highway; operating an off-highway vehicle on highway without valid driver’s license; no insurance; and obstructing a public officer, all misdemeanors.

• Darren Chris Eulo was charged on June 11 with unlawful trespass upon land, two counts; and resisting public officer, both misdemeanors.

• Juan Carlos Barbier was charged on June 13 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Jason Michael Baldwin was charged on June 13 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• William K. Fletcher was charged on June 13 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Devon A. Stokes was charged on June 14 with disturbing the peace, a misdemeanor.

• Edward Slinger was charged on June 15 with running at large, a misdemeanor.

• Sankona Loveveltemal Graham was charged on June 15 with violation of temporary domestic violence protective order, a misdemeanor.

• Monique McCullum was charged on June 15 with discharging firearm out of motor vehicle or structure; and disturbing the peace, both misdemeanors.

• David Lee Hines was charged on June 15 with operation of Moped on highway without registration and driving without a valid license, both misdemeanors.

• Jami Lee Hollinshead was charged on June 15 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Teresa Rae Duff was charged on June 15 with driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor.

• Lisa Diane Colbert was charged on June 15 with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

• Bryon Don Tharp was charged on June 19 with injuring or tampering with a motor vehicle, theft, and provoking assault, all misdemeanors.

• Brickquel Marie Stagmeyer was charged on June 21 with obstructing a public officer and resisting public officer, both misdemeanors.

• Katharine Kazzar Alexander was charged on June 21 with violation of order for protection against domestic violence, a misdemeanor.

• Martha S. Lopez was charged on June 21 with child abuse and neglect, a gross misdemeanor.

• Todd Curtis Jackson was charged on June 22 with driving under the influence of alcohol; license plate lamp required; driving on highway having multiple marked lanes for traffic; and having open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area of motor vehicle while on highway, all misdemeanors.

• Robert Thomas Tuck was charged on June 25 with theft, a misdemeanor.

• Chad Allan Utter was charged on June 25 with stop required on signal of peace officer; basic speed; reckless driving; driving while license canceled, revoked or suspended; vehicle entering intersection marked ‘stop’ or ‘yield’, six counts, all misdemeanors.

• Ricky Dean Nelson was charged on June 25 with annoying telephone calls, a misdemeanor.

• Randall John Backus was charged on June 25 with unlawful trespass upon land, two counts, a misdemeanor.

• Rhonda Jeffery was charged on June 27 with theft, a misdemeanor.

• Dylan M. Hendrix was charged on June 28 with obstructing a public officer, two counts, a misdemeanor.

• Pierce Kupfer-Jimenez was charged on June 28 with obstructing a public officer, two counts, a misdemeanor.