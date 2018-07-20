Nye County District Attorney’s report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A sign in front of the Nye County District Attorney's Office in Pahrump.

• Heather C. Coates was charged on June 21 with theft, $650 or more, a felony.

• Antonette Nash was charged on June 28 with attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon and battery with use of a deadly weapon, both felonies.

• Marcus Alan White was charged on June 28 with burglary, a felony; conspiracy to commit burglary, a gross misdemeanor; and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

• Kenneth Charles Winn was charged on July 3 with grand larceny, a felony.

• Victor Jamal Crawford was charged on July 9 with battery by strangulation

• Candelaria Amador-Villa was charged on July 9 with burglary, a felony; and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Peter Joseph Dillman was charged on July 11 with resisting public officer with use of dangerous weapon, a felony; and harassment, two counts; unlawful trespass upon land, two counts; and disturbing the peace all misdemeanors.

• Scott Edward Brady was charged on June 15 with theft of services, a misdemeanor.

• Amber Rae Freitas was charged on June 21 with driving under the influence of alcohol; and battery, both misdemeanors.

• Rachel L. Sota was charged on June 22 with unlawful trespass upon land, a misdemeanor.

• Holly Sue Bible was charged on June 22 with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

• Brianna Nicole McKeough-Williams was charged on June 22 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Ricky Dean Nelson was charged on June 25 with annoying telephone calls, a misdemeanor.

• Randall John Backus was charged on June 25 with unlawful trespass upon land, two counts, a misdemeanor.

• Rhonda Jeffery was charged on June 27 with theft, a misdemeanor.

• Dylan M. Hendrix was charged on June 28 with obstructing a public officer, two counts, a misdemeanor.

• Pierce Kupfer-Jimenez was charged on June 28 with obstructing a public officer, two counts, a misdemeanor.

• Steven Zachary Tewsley was charged on July 3 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Louren Allen King was charged on July 5 with injury to property, a misdemeanor.

• Justin Dewayne Jenkins was charged on July 6 with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

• Randall John Backus was charged on July 9 with unlawful trespass upon land, and obstructing a public officer, both misdemeanors.