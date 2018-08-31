Nye County District Attorney’s report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

• Tyler Scott Graham was charged on August 15 with coercion, a felony; and battery and injury to property, two counts, both misdemeanors.

• Christina Marie Brown was charged on August 15 with possession of a controlled substance, a felony; and vehicle entering intersection marked ‘stop’ or ‘yield’, two counts; operating motor vehicle without registration or plate; possession of fictitious, canceled, revoked, suspended or altered registration or plate; no insurance; and possession of drug paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.

• Krysta Reece was charged on August 15 with unlawful use of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, both felonies; and driving under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.

• Chelsey M. Marshall was charged on August 17 with grand larceny of firearm, five counts; burglary; obtaining or possessing credit card without consent of cardholder; and forgery, all felonies; and exploitation of an older person, a gross misdemeanor.

• Kathy Lynn Carter was charged on August 9 with battery, two counts; harassment; and disturbing the peace, all misdemeanors.

• Robert Lynn Connacher was charged on August 9 with possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

• Daniel D. Hunt was charged on August 9 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Jo Ann Davis was charged on August 10 with torture or cruelty to animal, a misdemeanor.

• Damon Michael Port was charged on August 13 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Timothy James Persson was charged on August 13 with disturbing the peace, a misdemeanor.