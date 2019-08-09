86°F
News

Nye County District Attorney’s Report

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
August 9, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Editor’s note: The Nye County District Attorney’s Report is provided by the office of DA Chris Arabia. Plans call for it to be provided on a monthly basis as the information becomes available. Duplicate names represent separate cases. See pvtimes.com for a look at recent DA reports.

Unless otherwise noted, convictions for the month of July by the Nye County DA’s Office are as follows:

Jarad Boyer – Possession of a controlled substance

Jarad Boyer – Possession of a controlled substance

Morgan Burke – Unlawful use of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance

Jody Ross – Disturbing the peace

Eric Oaks – Disturbing the peace

Ronald Solis – Discharging a firearm out of motor vehicle or structure

Lester Roberts – Stop required on signal of peace officer

Lester Roberts – False statement to obstructing a public officer

John Thomas – Unlawful use of a controlled substance

Donald Cross – Battery (simple)

Donald Cross – Battery (simple)

Kory Hoenisch – Petit larceny

Jacoria Gibson – Battery (simple)

Robin Hartman – Battery

Toni Finnegan – Driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and/or with prohibited in blood

Alan Meland – Make/utter/possession with intent to utter fictitious bill/note

Charles Parker – Driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance

Charles Parker – Driving under the influence of alcohol

Morad Vafai – Aiming a firearm at a human being: discharging a firearm where person might be endangered

Alan Meland – Attempted ex-felon in possession of firearm

Alan Meland – Possession of controlled substance with intent to sell

David Sutton – Discharge a firearm in or upon a public street or in a place of public resort; throwing deadly missile(s).

Robin Gavan – Driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and/or prohibited substance

William D. Bergen – Abuse of an older or vulnerable person, first offense

Catherine Antell Gibbs – Stopping, standing or parking prohibited in specified places

Marco Antonio Oliva – Obstructing a public officer

Bryan Dale Pack – Attempted battery by prisoner

