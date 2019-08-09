Nye County District Attorney’s Report
Editor’s note: The Nye County District Attorney’s Report is provided by the office of DA Chris Arabia. Plans call for it to be provided on a monthly basis as the information becomes available. Duplicate names represent separate cases. See pvtimes.com for a look at recent DA reports.
Editor’s note: The Nye County District Attorney’s Report is provided by the office of DA Chris Arabia. Plans call for it to be provided on a monthly basis as the information becomes available. Duplicate names represent separate cases. See pvtimes.com for a look at recent DA reports.
Unless otherwise noted, convictions for the month of July by the Nye County DA’s Office are as follows:
Jarad Boyer – Possession of a controlled substance
Jarad Boyer – Possession of a controlled substance
Morgan Burke – Unlawful use of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance
Jody Ross – Disturbing the peace
Eric Oaks – Disturbing the peace
Ronald Solis – Discharging a firearm out of motor vehicle or structure
Lester Roberts – Stop required on signal of peace officer
Lester Roberts – False statement to obstructing a public officer
John Thomas – Unlawful use of a controlled substance
Donald Cross – Battery (simple)
Donald Cross – Battery (simple)
Kory Hoenisch – Petit larceny
Jacoria Gibson – Battery (simple)
Robin Hartman – Battery
Toni Finnegan – Driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and/or with prohibited in blood
Alan Meland – Make/utter/possession with intent to utter fictitious bill/note
Charles Parker – Driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance
Charles Parker – Driving under the influence of alcohol
Morad Vafai – Aiming a firearm at a human being: discharging a firearm where person might be endangered
Alan Meland – Attempted ex-felon in possession of firearm
Alan Meland – Possession of controlled substance with intent to sell
David Sutton – Discharge a firearm in or upon a public street or in a place of public resort; throwing deadly missile(s).
Robin Gavan – Driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and/or prohibited substance
William D. Bergen – Abuse of an older or vulnerable person, first offense
Catherine Antell Gibbs – Stopping, standing or parking prohibited in specified places
Marco Antonio Oliva – Obstructing a public officer
Bryan Dale Pack – Attempted battery by prisoner