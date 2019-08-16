77°F
Nye County District Attorney’s Report

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
August 16, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Editor’s note: The Nye County District Attorney’s Report is provided by the office of DA Chris Arabia. Plans call for it to be provided on a monthly basis as the information becomes available. Duplicate names represent separate cases. See pvtimes.com for a look at recent DA reports.

Unless otherwise noted, convictions for the month of July by the Nye County DA’s Office are as follows:

Robin Gavan – Driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and/or prohibited substance

William D. Bergen – Abuse of an older or vulnerable person, first offense

Catherine Antell Gibbs – Stopping, standing or parking prohibited in specified places

Marco Antonio Oliva – Obstructing a public officer

Bryan Dale Pack – Attempted battery by prisoner

Anan Marie Rodriguez – Driving under the influence of controlled and/or prohibited substance

Bryan Roger Teal – Possession of drug paraphernalia

Norman Turnipseed – Possession of drugs which may not be introduced into interstate commerce

Brian Wilmer – Driving under the influence of controlled and/or prohibited substance

Derek Zorne – Domestic battery, battery

Charles Burns – Unlawful trespass upon land

Christopher Taylor – Domestic Battery

Laverne Williams – Child abuse and neglect

John Louros – Transportation of animals

Jennifer Hoadley – Possession of drugs which may not be introduced into interstate commerce

Dominic Koklas – Breach of peace

Thomas Ashley – Embezzlement value less than $650

Larry Fielding – Conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substance act, first offense x 2

Stephanie Kerns – Conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substance act, first offense

Judy Metzger – Domestic battery

Tami O’Brian – Possession of drugs which may not be introduced into interstate commerce

Christian Gardiner-Figuroa – False statement to or obstructing a public officer, resisting public officer.

