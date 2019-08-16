Nye County District Attorney’s Report
Editor’s note: The Nye County District Attorney’s Report is provided by the office of DA Chris Arabia. Plans call for it to be provided on a monthly basis as the information becomes available. Duplicate names represent separate cases. See pvtimes.com for a look at recent DA reports.
Unless otherwise noted, convictions for the month of July by the Nye County DA’s Office are as follows:
Robin Gavan – Driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and/or prohibited substance
William D. Bergen – Abuse of an older or vulnerable person, first offense
Catherine Antell Gibbs – Stopping, standing or parking prohibited in specified places
Marco Antonio Oliva – Obstructing a public officer
Bryan Dale Pack – Attempted battery by prisoner
Anan Marie Rodriguez – Driving under the influence of controlled and/or prohibited substance
Bryan Roger Teal – Possession of drug paraphernalia
Norman Turnipseed – Possession of drugs which may not be introduced into interstate commerce
Brian Wilmer – Driving under the influence of controlled and/or prohibited substance
Derek Zorne – Domestic battery, battery
Charles Burns – Unlawful trespass upon land
Christopher Taylor – Domestic Battery
Christopher Taylor – Domestic Battery
Laverne Williams – Child abuse and neglect
John Louros – Transportation of animals
Jennifer Hoadley – Possession of drugs which may not be introduced into interstate commerce
Dominic Koklas – Breach of peace
Thomas Ashley – Embezzlement value less than $650
Larry Fielding – Conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substance act, first offense x 2
Stephanie Kerns – Conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substance act, first offense
Judy Metzger – Domestic battery
Tami O’Brian – Possession of drugs which may not be introduced into interstate commerce
Christian Gardiner-Figuroa – False statement to or obstructing a public officer, resisting public officer.