Nye County issues emergency declaration related to storm recovery

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
July 27, 2021 - 6:28 pm
 
Updated July 27, 2021 - 7:12 pm
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Upon exiting Walmart on Monday, local resident Marcus Nix was surprised to see his vehicle partially submerged by storm waters in the parking lot.
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times On Sunday evening July 25, wind gusts caused a mature pine tree to fall upon the roof of a home and vehicle along the 1100 block of Fifth Street. No injuries were reported.
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A support column at the entrance of Dale and Anne Marie Noha's home actually stopped a wayward trampoline from hitting the living room window at their Upland Avenue residence. Neither sustained any injuries.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows flooding near the Bank of America parking lot at the corner of highways 160 and 372.

A declaration of local emergency was issued by Nye County on Tuesday.

Nye County Manager Tim Sutton issued the declaration as a first step in seeking assistance and reimbursement from the state and federal partners due to the storm damage in Pahrump, according to a release the county.

According to Nye County, 1.85 inches of rainfall came from the storms with the bulk of it falling in an hour-and-a-half period on Monday.

The Nye County Board of County Commissioners will take up the declaration on Aug. 3 for ratification.

To view the declaration, head to https://nyecounty.net/…/Declaration-of-Existence-of…

Photo Courtesy of Nye County Sheriff’s Office

Contact Editor Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com

