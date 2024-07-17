86°F
Nye County Judge Michele Fiore faces federal wire fraud charges

Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore stands for invocation during a council meeting ...
Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore stands for invocation during a council meeting in Las Vegas in February 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
California Highway Patrol
Plane makes emergency landing in Death Valley
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The need for solar panel recycling is growing and i-Quest i ...
Solar recycling project denied
Deanna O'Donnell/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The winners of this year's 4th of July Par ...
GALLERY: Winners from this year’s 4th of July Parade
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Classy Rhythmettes provided entertainment at Helen Keller ...
GALLERY: Helen Keller Days raises $2k for local Federation of the Blind Chapter
By Noble Brigham Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
July 17, 2024 - 8:06 am
 

A Nye County judge and former Las Vegas councilwoman is facing federal charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud for allegedly raising money for a fallen officers memorial and spending it on herself.

Michele Fiore, 53, of Pahrump, was indicted by a federal grand jury in an indictment returned and published on a federal courts database Tuesday. The charges relate to a fundraising campaign she conducted as a councilwoman, authorities said.

“Fiore did not use any of the tens of thousands of dollars in charitable donations for the statue of the fallen officer and instead converted the money to her personal use,” the Department of Justice said in a news release. “The donations were used to pay her political fundraising bills and rent and were transferred to family members, including to pay for her daughter’s wedding.”

In December 2022, Judge Fiore received a unanimous appointment by the Nye County Commission as The Pahrump Justice of The Peace for Department B. She was overwhelmingly re-elected to the position in the June primary election.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

THE LATEST
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Along with the boom in solar energy generation projects, solar recycling is becoming more prevalent, resulting in companies looking to expand their operations to accommodate the new industry. One company, i-Quest Inc., was hoping to bring its own operations to the Pahrump Valley but Nye County commissioners shot down the idea at the board’s most recent meeting.

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

A special ceremony was held this week to bestow the awards upon those organizations that took home top honors in this year’s Fourth of July Parade, sponsored by the Pahrump Holiday Task Force in partnership with the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program.

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2nd Annual Helen Keller Days took place with members of the Southern Nye County Chapter of the Federation of the Blind coming together with community supporters for an afternoon of fun and excitement, all in the name of fundraising.

 
Biden tests positive for COVID, shortens Vegas trip
By Ricardo Torres-Cortez, Taylor Avery and Katie Futterman Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

President Joe Biden pulled out of a speech before the nation’s largest Latino organization after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file
Help ‘empty the shelters’ — adopt a pet
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Created in 2011, by Cathy Bissell, the Bissell Pet Foundation has made a positive impact in the lives of roughly more than 775,000 dogs and cats across the country.

Pahrump delegate: Trump-Vance ticket a ‘good blend’
By Jessica Hill Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

President Donald Trump announced on social media that he has chosen Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio as his running mate in the 2024 election.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file There were 59 calls to dispatch for illegal fireworks ov ...
SHERIFF: 59 calls for illegal fireworks
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

In spite of numerous warnings from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office this year, not all area residents chose to use the Fireworks Safety Site in Pahrump, according to the agency

Fireworks illuminated the sky over Pahrump on Independence Day. The sounds and sights of firewo ...
Dogs flee fireworks — Pahrump shelter aims to reunite these pets with their owners
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Animal Shelter greeted a number of additional “guests” over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. That’s because many frightened pets escaped their yards to avoid the sights and sounds of fireworks throughout the valley, shelter manager Kristina Siegmund said.