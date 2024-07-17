Nye County Judge Michele Fiore faces federal wire fraud charges

Prosecutors allege that she spent money meant for a fallen officers memorial on herself and her daughter’s wedding.

Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore stands for invocation during a council meeting in Las Vegas in February 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Nye County judge and former Las Vegas councilwoman is facing federal charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud for allegedly raising money for a fallen officers memorial and spending it on herself.

Michele Fiore, 53, of Pahrump, was indicted by a federal grand jury in an indictment returned and published on a federal courts database Tuesday. The charges relate to a fundraising campaign she conducted as a councilwoman, authorities said.

“Fiore did not use any of the tens of thousands of dollars in charitable donations for the statue of the fallen officer and instead converted the money to her personal use,” the Department of Justice said in a news release. “The donations were used to pay her political fundraising bills and rent and were transferred to family members, including to pay for her daughter’s wedding.”

In December 2022, Judge Fiore received a unanimous appointment by the Nye County Commission as The Pahrump Justice of The Peace for Department B. She was overwhelmingly re-elected to the position in the June primary election.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

