94°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Nye County looking into possible mask mandate lawsuit

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
May 28, 2021 - 7:18 am
 
Updated May 28, 2021 - 9:48 am
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County will be obtaining outside legal counsel to help d ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County will be obtaining outside legal counsel to help determine if a lawsuit against the statewide mask mandate is worth pursuing.

Over the past 14 months, the COVID-19 pandemic has given people plenty of fodder for argument but perhaps the most contentious aspect of the public health crisis has been the mask mandate, the requirement that residents don a face covering any time they are out and about and interacting with other members of the public.

It’s prompted rallies and protests, given life to a brand new political action committee in Nevada dedicated fighting against the requirement and forced business owners and local governments into an uncomfortable position as they struggle to balance between public health and safety measures and the desires of consumers and the public.

Though the regulations surrounding the mask mandate have been in flux in recent weeks, with new CDC guidance suggesting that those who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear a mask, the subject is still one of fierce debate.

Locally, the Nye County Commission has been wrangling with the mask mandate for many weeks.

In early April, the commissioners adopted a resolution that was aimed at doing away with the requirement in Nye County, an item that gained unanimous approval only to then be deemed legally dubious. Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia and Nye County Manager Tim Sutton both strove to make it clear that the county’s resolution cannot override the emergency mandates and directives issued by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and though certain members of the commission were none too happy to hear this, the county’s no-mask resolution has not been implemented.

Instead, the county is now pivoting in another direction, with commissioners giving approval for a small allotment of funding that will be used to retain legal counsel that will then take a look at the county’s options for legal recourse, specifically whether or not a lawsuit against the mask mandate would be worth pursuing.

The agenda item called for “Retaining counsel to be selected by the District Attorney to research the merits of a potential lawsuit to challenge the statewide mask mandate; 2) Authorize District Attorney to execute contract for legal service in an amount not to exceed $5,000; and 3) Fund from contingency.”

“I don’t see any harm, as a preliminary matter, in us looking into this,” Arabia told the board during its May 18 meeting. “This would authorize us to spent up to $5,000 but I think that were we to find that this is something that was merited to pursue, we might discuss it with all of you more… There is no harm in doing some research.”

Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo, who has repeatedly championed the idea of ceasing the mask requirement, made the motion to approve, which was seconded by commissioner Frank Carbone, who had actually requested the potential lawsuit item. The motion passed with all in favor.

“Please keep us apprised of what happens,” Blundo asked of Arabia, adding, “And I want to just say I appreciate you and your staff and the opinions. You guys put a lot of work in, I don’t think people understand the amount of work your staff puts in. They care very much, just like you do, about our county and we appreciate you very much.”

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The mobile vaccination unit dispensing the ...
Mobile vaccine unit program completes run
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Mobile Vaccination Units that were deployed around the state to reach the rural parts of Nevada has completed its run, the state reported on Wednesday.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times A look inside the Pahrump Senior Center as shown in a 2017 phot ...
Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times At second to left, CEO Robin Rose Yager of Roses Paradise Ho ...
Home health facility opens in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

In terms of home health care providers, a new agency has opened its doors this month, complete with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and even a ‘Show and Shine’ event for area hot rod enthusiasts.

Getty Images In March 2021, Wells Fargo announced its goal to reach net-zero greenhouse gas em ...
Wells Fargo’s newest bond focuses on inclusion, climate
Staff Report

Wells Fargo announced Wednesday the issuance of an Inclusive Communities and Climate Bond, its first Sustainability Bond, which will fund projects and programs that support housing affordability, socioeconomic opportunity and renewable energy.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Lady Liberty, aka Pamela Morgan, and Dee Mounts, along with ...
Constitutional celebration in Pahrump sees strong turnout
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It was a day that both Bruce Schoenberger and Richard Bushart had been looking forward to with much optimistic anticipation and after all was said and done, the two were far from disappointed.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows the scene at a 2020 Movies in th ...
Pahrump’s Movies in the Park kicks off this Saturday
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

School is out of session and the summer break is upon the families of Pahrump, and for those parents looking for some free family fun to occupy the kiddos this summer, there will be eight weekends worth of entertainment to enjoy during the town of Pahrump’s annual Movies in the Park.

Mail-in ballot in 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mail-in voting takes another step forward in Nevada
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Democrats’ bids to make mail-in ballots permanent and position Nevada as the first presidential nominating state took a key step forward Tuesday.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Rosemary Clarke eighth grade science teacher Robert Sorrell ...
Annual blood drive returns to Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Born with a condition known as Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, local youngster Michael Welch, aka “Super Mikey,” underwent countless hospital visits over the years for treatment of his condition.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School graduation coordinator Jennifer ...
Ceremony is set for Pahrump Class of 2021
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley High School Class of 2021 could be the largest in school history.