Nye County offices closed for Juneteenth

Staff report
June 18, 2025 - 4:59 am
 

Nye County government offices, courts, and municipal facilities will be closed on Thursday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth, a federal holiday marking the end of slavery in the United States.

Emergency services, including fire department and the sheriff’s office, will remain operational to ensure public safety. However, their administrative offices will be closed for the day.

Regular operating schedules will resume on Friday and Monday. Check the county website for specific office and department hours.

