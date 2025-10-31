Nye County Republican Party dinner to be held in Pahrump

73°F
By / Pahrump Valley Times
October 31, 2025 - 4:41 am
 

A special Nye County Republican Central Committee (also known as the Nye County Republican Party) event named after influential GOP presidents Donald Trump and Ronald Reagan will be held in Pahrump next weekend.

“Reagan really started that conservative push in the party,” Nye County Republican Party Chairman Leo Blundo said. “You hear how many presidential candidates, local candidates, they’re so Reagan-esque. Reagan’s rules, Republican rules, so there’s a lot of alluding to Reagan.”

The Trump-Reagan Conservative Dinner will take place on Saturday, Nov. 8, at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino. Doors will open at 5 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Funds raised at the event go to the Nye County Republican Party and help the organization with its work.

“Trump is very Reagan-esque. So, we decided to name it the Trump-Reagan Conservative Dinner,” Blundo told the Pahrump Valley Times. “It’s an America first dinner, and we kind of go with that. Trump’s our president. He’s doing great, very loved down here. It is Trump country, so I think it’s just very befitting.”

The dinner’s keynote elected government speaker will be Nevada Republican Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony. The lieutenant governor has already announced his reelection bid.

“I think it’s important to bring people in to expose our electorate and our citizens, our conservatives, our base, to different speakers and talking points,” Blundo explained.

Joe Hoft will be the event’s other featured speaker. Hoft was previously a contributor to the Gateway Pundit, a conservative online news publication, and now runs his own website, joehoft.com.

“This is another opportunity to create buzz, excitement, and to connect with the community, with conservative policies and ideology. I think that’s very important,” the chairman stated.

Chairman Blundo also said that the dinner is also a great opportunity for anyone running for office to speak to Nye County residents.

“It’s just really good for everyday nine-to-five Republicans to have an opportunity to see national pundits, national figures, and our state-elected figures,” Blundo added.

For more information about tickets, contact Leo Blundo at (702) 595-2269 or Debra Gaylord-Thomas at (530) 216-0529.

Tickets can also be obtained by visiting eventbrite.com/e/trump-reagan-america-first-dinner-tickets-1770907725679.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

