52°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Nye County Right to Life fundraiser sees huge turnout

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
March 6, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Nye County Right to Life is a brand new non-profit organization and its very first fundraiser is being hailed as an incredible success, drawing more than 300 people and raising a total of $4,200.

“Remember about a year ago, we had the Stand Up For Life event, and we got that statewide petition going? Well after that I talked to the president of Nevada Right to Life, Ms. Clement, who said we didn’t have a chapter in Nye County, so we started one,” Nye County Right to Life Vice Chair Joe Burdzinski told the Pahrump Valley Times as the event got started at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church around 4 p.m. on the balmy, beautiful evening of Saturday, Feb. 29.

Burdzinski explained that he and area pastor Neal Owen were the two who got the chapter started, establishing an elected board and completing the paperwork necessary to become an official nonprofit. The goal for the group is straightforward, to protect life from conception to natural death. One of the best methods for doing this, group members believe, is education.

“This is our very first fundraiser and then we’re going to use the money to put on a camp for kids to learn about safe sex and all those things,” Burdzinski stated of the purpose to which the cash generated will be put.

The event started off on a poignant note with an invocation delivered by Deacon Rick Minch, which was followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, led by Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II. Speakers for the evening included Nevada Right to Life President Melissa Clement herself, along with State Senator Ira Hansen and Assemblywoman Alexis Hansen. Burdzinski, who took the role of master of ceremonies, and Right to Life Chairman Chaplain Drake Austin also both spoke about the goals of the newly formed organization.

“This was a very successful event,” Burdzinski detailed following the dinner. “We had a coalition of churches from Pahrump, including Central Valley Baptist Church, Faith Fellowship, Heritage Bible Church, New Hope Fellowship, Our Lady of the Valley Roman Catholic Church, River of Life Fellowship and Saved by Grace Lutheran Church.”

First Choice Pregnancy Center and the Knights of Columbus also participated and Burdzinski said the entire group worked as a flawless team to put together this first-ever event.

“The Nye County and Pahrump community working together with a common goal to save the unborn,” Burdzinski summarized. “It was a friendly and fun event for all who volunteered to cook the spaghetti, make the desserts and clean tables. We had a wonderful musical band as well, ‘Saved by Grace’, who played music during the dinner.”

As for when residents can expect the first Right to Life educational camp to be held, Burdzinski said the nonprofit’s members are hard at work planning and nailing down details, which will be released once everything has been determined.

For more information on Nye County Right to Life contact Austin at 775-513-6800.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Images New definitions added to Nye County code effectively outlaw the sale of fruits and ...
‘Subsistence farming’ definition to be called back by Nye County Commission
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Over the past year, the subject of growing hemp on smaller residential lots in the Pahrump Valley has been at the forefront of the minds of many and now, it has spiraled into a situation in which the Nye County Commission is planning to pull back definitions that were recently approved in an attempt to curb hemp cultivation.

Terri Meehan/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Three Sisters gardening is an ancient form of ...
In Season: Companion planting: The Three Sisters way
By Terri Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Companion planting has many benefits in a garden. Planting flowers with vegetables attracts pollinators. Tall heat-loving plants can provide shade to shorter shade-loving plants. One method of companion planting, the Three Sisters, has been used by Native American farmers for centuries and works well in our region.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, March 4 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $8 million.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times William Lyon Homes, the developer of the Mountain Falls mast ...
90 news homes in the works for Mountain Falls
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Mountain Falls continues to move forward with its master planned development, gaining quick, if not unanimous, approval for a tentative subdivision map outlining 90 new homes on 13 acres.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A residence along Turner Boulevard, designed and built with ...
Pahrump Valley Fire log
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Turner Boulevard structure fire

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Employees with the U.S. Census Bureau have been active in th ...
Nye County declares Census participation matter of civic responsibility
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

What type of home do you live in? How many people were staying in this home on April 1, 2020? What is your name, age, sex, race? What is the name, age, sex, race of the others in this home? How are those in your home related?

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nevada District 4 Congressional candidate Charles Navarro s ...
Navarro returns to Pahrump
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Charles Navarro, candidate for Nevada’s 4th Congressional District, is stopping at the Pahrump Senior Center on Saturday for a meet and greet with area voters.

Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Paul Wilmot, general manager of surface operations for N ...
Mining has outsize impact on rural Nevada counties
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Mining accounts directly for about 1 percent of the state workforce but is the state’s fifth-largest economic sector, representing 6 percent of the state economy.