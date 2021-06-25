Nye County seeking public input at series of strategic plan workshops

If there is one thing that is certain in life, it’s that everyone has an opinion and for those who wish to share their thoughts on the future direction of Nye County government, they will have the opportunity next week during a series of workshops aimed at gathering the viewpoint of area residents.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Residents and stakeholders in Nye County are encouraged to attend a series of upcoming workshops intended to help form Nye County's future goals and objectives over the next five years.

Through a partnership with the University of Nevada, Reno, Nye County will host five workshops from Tuesday to Thursday next week, at a variety of locations throughout Nye County.

“The College of Business at the University of Nevada, Reno is assisting the government of Nye County in the development of a new organizational strategic plan,” a press release sent out by Nye County Public Information Officer Arnold Knightly announced. “As part of this effort, faculty and staff from the College of Business will be hosting a series of community meetings and workshops throughout Nye County starting Tuesday, June 29. These community meetings and workshops have been designed to solicit input from community residents and leaders, business owners, non-profit organizations and members of the community that will be used to shape organizational goals and objectives for the government of Nye County for the next five years.”

Nye County officials are encouraging residents, local leaders, business owners, property owners, representatives of the county’s many nonprofit and faith-based organizations and any others residing in the county to head out to the workshop in their area. Refreshments and food will be provided.

Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP by no later than Monday, June 28 at 5 p.m. RSVPs can be made by emailing Frederick Steinmann, assistant research professor with the College of Business at the University of Nevada, Reno at fred@unr.edu or by calling 775-784-1655.

