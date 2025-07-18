Nye County seeks to fill comptroller position

Prerequisites include a Master’s Degree and five years of senior level management experience

Nye County is currently accepting applications for the position of Comptroller, also known as the finance director.

The county comptroller plans, organizes, administers, coordinates and directs various financial and other service-related operations.

Other job duties are, provides direction over all county fiscal activity, including payroll, records, accounting, accounts receivable and payable; confers with county management regarding departmental, county-wide, or intergovernmental financial matters; oversees the conduct of annual and periodic external and internal audits.

Job requirements for the position are:

■ Equivalent to a Master’s Degree with major course work in accounting, finance, economics, business, public administration or a field related to the work

■ Five years of senior level management experience in public finance, accounting and/or budgeting

■ A Bachelor’s Degree in an appropriate field; and additional senior level management experience that has provided the skills and knowledge to perform all aspects of the position may be considered in lieu of the advanced degree.

■ Registration as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) is desirable.

The salary range for the Comptroller is $123,156.80-$176,238.40. Nye County offers an attractive benefits package including 100% county paid medical, dental, vision, and life insurance. Nye County participates in the Public Employees Retirement System (PERS) and pays 100% of the contribution. Employment is contingent upon passing a pre-employment drug screening, background check and ratification by the Board of County Commissioners.

Applications may be obtained and returned to the following Nye County Human Resources departments: P.O. Box 3400, 101 Radar Road, Tonopah, NV 89049, or 1981 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite 120, Pahrump, NV 89048. The application window will remain open until the position is filled.