Nye County Senior Center Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of November 11 – November 15.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – CLOSED – VETERANS DAY;

Tuesday – Open-faced roast beef sandwich on w/w bread, spinach, pudding, split pea soup;

Wednesday – Pork tenderloin, potato salad, honey Dijon veggies, salad, bacon/beans, tropical fruit, creamy potato soup;

Thursday – Ham tetrazzini, peas and carrots, w/w bread, Jell-O, tomato basil soup;

Friday – Herb-baked chicken, baked potato, green beans, corn muffin, coleslaw, pears, lentil soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – CLOSED – VETERANS DAY;

Tuesday – Sandy - Humana Medicare, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.; Blind Support, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Farmers Ins., Medicare info, 10 a.m.; Craft Class, 10 a.m.- 12 p.m.;

Thursday – Parkinson’s support, 10 a.m.; Rippets Knitting Club, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dancing, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Saturday – Pancake Breakfast, 8-11 a.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu, (subject to change) for the week of November 11 – November 15.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays**, meals are served from 5-6:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5, under 60 $6 and kids 17 and under $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bag for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$.

Senior meals $6, guests $7, soup/salad $3.

Monday** – Brisket Sandwich

Tuesday – Chicken Pot Pie

Wednesday – Baked Chicken Leg Quarter

Thursday – Leftover Day

Friday – Fried Catfish

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of November 11 – November 15.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – CLOSED

Tuesday – BREAKFAST: Pancakes, low-sodium crispy bacon strips, scrambled eggs, orange juice;

Wednesday – BBQ chicken, roasted vegetables, broccoli salad, wheat bread, strawberries;

Thursday – Shrimp fajitas, Spanish rice, ranch style beans, layered salad, tropical fruit cup;

Friday – Low-sodium sausage and eggs, home fries with veggies, mixed berries, w/w toast, orange juice.