Nye County Senior Center Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of December 30– January 3.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Hot ham and cheese sandwich, coleslaw, Jell-O, tomato basil soup;

Tuesday – New Year’s Eve Dinner: Thin beefsteak, lobster ravioli, Dijon veggies, w/w roll, cheesecake;

Wednesday – CLOSED – HAPPY NEW YEAR;

Thursday – Spaghetti, zucchini, 7-grain bread, salad with creamy Italian dressing, orange/mango fruit cup, lentil soup;

Friday – Lemon-baked fish, brown rice, peas, w/w bread, grapes, beef and rice soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – NO ACTIVITIES – NEW YEAR’S EVE

Wednesday – CLOSED – HAPPY NEW YEAR;

Thursday – Rippets Knitting Club, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Infinity Hospice, 10 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu, (subject to change) for the week of December 30 – January 3.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays**, meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5, under 60 $6 and kids 17 and under $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bag for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$.

Senior meals $6, guests $7, soup/salad $3.

Monday** – Ribs (Dinner meal – 4-5:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Wings – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – CLOSED – HAPPY NEW YEAR;

Thursday – French Bread Pizza (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Chicken Salad Sandwich (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of December 30 – January 3.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – CLOSED

Tuesday – CLOSED

Wednesday – Chicken cacciatore, herbed veggie, cucumbers in sour cream, dinner roll, pears and cottage cheese;

Thursday – Low-sodium tomato soup, grilled cheese sandwich, 3-bean salad, sliced peaches;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Scrambled eggs with veggies, low-sodium sausage, home fries, peaches with cottage cheese.