Nye County Senior Center Menus
What’s on the menu this week?
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of December 30– January 3.
The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.
Monday – Hot ham and cheese sandwich, coleslaw, Jell-O, tomato basil soup;
Tuesday – New Year’s Eve Dinner: Thin beefsteak, lobster ravioli, Dijon veggies, w/w roll, cheesecake;
Wednesday – CLOSED – HAPPY NEW YEAR;
Thursday – Spaghetti, zucchini, 7-grain bread, salad with creamy Italian dressing, orange/mango fruit cup, lentil soup;
Friday – Lemon-baked fish, brown rice, peas, w/w bread, grapes, beef and rice soup.
ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)
Monday – Beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday – NO ACTIVITIES – NEW YEAR’S EVE
Wednesday – CLOSED – HAPPY NEW YEAR;
Thursday – Rippets Knitting Club, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;
Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Infinity Hospice, 10 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu, (subject to change) for the week of December 30 – January 3.
Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays**, meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5, under 60 $6 and kids 17 and under $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bag for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$.
Senior meals $6, guests $7, soup/salad $3.
Monday** – Ribs (Dinner meal – 4-5:30 p.m.)
Tuesday – Wings – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)
Wednesday – CLOSED – HAPPY NEW YEAR;
Thursday – French Bread Pizza (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)
Friday – Chicken Salad Sandwich (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of December 30 – January 3.
Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.
Monday – CLOSED
Tuesday – CLOSED
Wednesday – Chicken cacciatore, herbed veggie, cucumbers in sour cream, dinner roll, pears and cottage cheese;
Thursday – Low-sodium tomato soup, grilled cheese sandwich, 3-bean salad, sliced peaches;
Friday – BREAKFAST: Scrambled eggs with veggies, low-sodium sausage, home fries, peaches with cottage cheese.