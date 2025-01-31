Nye County Senior Center Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of February 3 – February 7.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Spaghetti w/meat sauce, zucchini, w/w bread, orange/mango cup, lentil soup;

Tuesday – Country-fried chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, pineapple, goulash soup;

Wednesday – BBQ pork, rice, corn, DVH birthday cupcakes, egg drop soup;

Thursday – Open face roast beef sandwich, Normandy blend veggies, pineapple, garbanzo veggie soup;

Friday – Lemon-baked fish, brown rice, peas, grapes, w/w bread, beef barley soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Beading Class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet Club, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft Class, 10 a.m.; Blind Support, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday – Rippets Knitting Club, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Infinity Hospice, 10 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance Class, Use it or Lose it Exercise, 1-3 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu, (subject to change) for the week of February 3 – February 7.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays**, meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5, under 60 $6 and kids 17 and under $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bag for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$.

Senior meals $6, guests $7, soup/salad $3.

Monday** – Meatloaf (Dinner meal – 4-5:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Chicken Parmesan – (Lunch —11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Goulash (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – BLT Sandwich (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – BBQ Chicken Legs (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of February 3 – February 7.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – CLOSED

Tuesday – BREAKFAST: Breakfast burrito with potatoes and chunky salsa, orange slices, orange juice;

Wednesday – BBQ chicken, baked acorn squash, cucumbers in sour cream, biscuits and honey, fruit cup;

Thursday – Mambo pork roast, corn muffin, broccoli, tossed salad, cantaloupe;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Spanish omelet, oatmeal, mixed grain bread, low-sodium creamy peanut butter, orange juice.