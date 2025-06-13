Nye County Senior Center Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 16 – June 20.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Bone-in BBQ chicken, baked beans, w/w roll, peaches, creamy potato bacon soup;

Tuesday – Pork chow mein, chopped spinach, balsamic vinaigrette dressing, w/w bread, sliced pineapple, egg drop soup;

Wednesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, pudding, chicken noodle soup;

Thursday – CLOSED FOR JUNETEENTH;

Friday – Turkey pot pie, mixed greens, fat-free creamy Italian dressing, 7-grain bread, orange-mango cup, beef tomato mac soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet group, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft class, 10 a.m.;

Thursday – CLOSED FOR JUNETEENTH;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance class, 12:30-2 p.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of June 16 – June 20.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Spanish omelet, oatmeal, mixed grain bread, low-sodium creamy peanut butter, orange juice;

Tuesday – BBQ chicken, roasted vegetables, broccoli salad, wheat bread, strawberries;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – CLOSED FOR JUNETEENTH;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Biscuits with low-sodium sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, hash brown casserole, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 16 – June 20.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5; under 60, $6; and kids under 17, $5.

Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bags for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$. Senior meals $6, guests $7, and soup & salad only, $3.

Monday** – Prime Rib (Dinner meal – 4-5:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Breaded Chicken Tenders (Lunch —11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Beef Enchiladas (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Ham and Potato Casserole Sauce (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Hamburger Cheese Quesadillas (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)